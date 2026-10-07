Africa: All of Africa Today - October 7, 2026

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Mali Army Retakes Kidal With Russian Support

Mali's army, backed by Russian paramilitary forces, has retaken the northern town of Kidal after Tuareg separatists announced a "strategic and controlled withdrawal" from the area. The Azawad Liberation Front said its forces withdrew without direct fighting, attributing the move to what it described as the disproportionate use of air power by Russia's Africa Corps. Kidal has long been a stronghold of Tuareg separatists seeking an independent state in northern Mali. It was previously seized by the separatists and an al-Qaeda-linked group. The recapture is being viewed as a symbolic victory for Mali's military government, which has increasingly turned to Russia for military support after distancing itself from France. Analysts said, however, that the development is unlikely to be decisive in the broader fight against jihadist and separatist groups. Human rights organisations continue to accuse both Malian and Russian forces of abuses against civilians.

Anti-Immigrant Protesters Harass Asylum Seekers Queuing at South Africa Office

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Asylum seekers queuing at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban were harassed by a group of about 15 anti-immigrant vigilantes. Some of the protesters wore masks and carried sticks or knobkerries as they entered the centre's parking area, where they shoved people in the queue and shouted xenophobic insults before police intervened and removed them. The group said it wanted to prevent foreigners from applying for asylum. Members linked to the March and March movement questioned why Home Affairs was assisting refugees when many South Africans still lack identity documents. The confrontation came after Home Affairs reopened the asylum system to new applicants following a Constitutional Court ruling, ending a six-year closure. Hundreds of people had arrived from early morning, with some sleeping outside overnight, but only about 20 applications were processed by the end of the day. Many applicants said the lack of documentation has made it difficult to access services, earn a living and secure basic assistance.

Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency Opposes Diezani's UK Acquittal Evidence

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has asked a court to reject former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke's attempt to introduce her recent acquittal by a United Kingdom court as evidence in her legal battle to recover assets forfeited in Nigeria. Alison-Madueke was acquitted in June by London's Southwark Crown Court of bribery charges. This came after British prosecutors accused her of accepting lavish benefits from oil and gas interests seeking favourable treatment and contracts. She is now seeking to rely on that judgment in her Nigerian case. She is arguing that it is relevant to questions surrounding her lack of conviction, due process and the forfeiture of her property. The EFCC argued that the UK proceedings are separate from the Nigerian case and have no bearing on the assets at the centre of the dispute, which it says were forfeited and auctioned under Nigerian court orders. The agency has also accused Alison-Madueke of attempting to broaden the scope of her case through new filings. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on 11 November.

Namibia Intensifies Response to Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

Namibia is stepping up measures to contain a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the //Kharas Region. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that the crisis threatens farmers, workers and businesses across the livestock industry. As of 5 October, surveillance teams had inspected more than 29,000 animals on 68 farms, with 127 confirmed cases across 15 farms. The government has introduced movement controls, roadblocks, surveillance, testing and tracing, while plans include creating a containment buffer zone and strengthening veterinary fencing along the borders with Botswana and South Africa. The outbreak has also disrupted Namibia's vital beef export industry, with the European Union temporarily suspending imports of fresh meat from cattle, sheep and goats. The European market accounts for more than 80% of Namibia's beef exports, meaning the suspension could affect thousands of jobs and cause significant financial pressure for farmers and businesses. The government said that it is engaging trading partners to limit the impact while maintaining strict disease-control measures and protecting Namibia's reputation as a reliable meat exporter.

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Ebola Outbreak Leaves Thousands of Children Without Caregivers

The Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is having a devastating impact on children. More than 1,900 have lost one or both parents or been separated from their caregivers since the outbreak was declared in May. UNICEF said that at least 2,017 children had been confirmed with Ebola by 29 September, with 1,062 deaths recorded. Children account for just over a quarter of confirmed cases but around a third of deaths, while the fatality rate among children under five has risen to about 70%. UNICEF said that many children are dying before the disease is detected or before they reach treatment centres. The organisation is supporting nurseries near Ebola treatment centres, where babies and young children can receive food, care, monitoring and rapid medical attention while their parents are treated or after losing caregivers. UNICEF is calling for such services to be expanded to all treatment centres. Meanwhile, neighbouring Kenya has confirmed its first Ebola case and death. The World Health Organization believes it was likely imported from the Democratic Republic of Congo.