Nigeria: Jubilation As Troops Neutralise Iswap Commander, Many Terrorists Planning Attack

A cross-section of Nigerians have lauded troops over their recent exploits where they neutralized a senior leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This is just as Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, hailed President Bola Tinubu and the military high command being led by General Olufemi Oluyede, for establishing 10 Division of the Nigerian Army in the state.

It was learnt that the terrorists' leader, identified as Abdussamad Ohida, was killed in a forest around Owo, Ondo State during a covert operation conducted by the troops in conjunction with other security forces on their hideouts.

Ohida, popularly known as Anwar, who was killed alongside many members of the terrorist organisation by the security forces, was said to be strategizing on how to attack some parts of the Southern region of the country soon.

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The killed commander, was said to have masterminded several attacks in different parts of the country including attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja on July 11, 2022 before he met his waterloo.

Checks by Daily Trust showed that the eliminated ISWAP leader previously served as deputy to ISWAP Central Nigeria leader Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais before he (Ikrimah) was arrested in 2023.

Sources revealed that following Ikrimah's arrest, Ohida assumed leadership of ISWAP activities across parts of North central and Southern parts of the country.

The killed ISWAP leader was said to have played a key role in the planning, coordination and execution of terrorist operations in the North Central and Southern part of the country.

According to security sources, Ohida planned and executed the 31st December 2025 invasion of Ipele Divisional Police Station, Owo, Ondo State.

During the attack, the terrorists carted away AK-47 rifles before bringing down the station with an explosive.

Nigerians laud military's efforts

Reacting to the terrorist commander's killing, a farmer, Aliyu Garba, said Nigerians should thank God for clearing the terrorists' commanders one after the other.

He said, "The killing of terrorist commanders by the troops deserve commendation. If the military can sustain the tempo, we will win this 'war'.

"It is time Nigerians support the military because they are doing wonderfully well. It is a tedious job they are doing. May God continue to be with them".

Also speaking on the terrorist killing, a retired police officer explained that Ohida's plan was to attack civilians during the festive period and ultimately disrupt the 2027 general elections.

"Ohida's elimination, which came a few months after the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal al-Munik, is a very big blow to ISWAP's efforts to expand its operational presence in Nigeria, and underscores the growing efficiency of our security services," he said.

On her part, Hajiya Salamatu Abdullahi, called on women to always pray for members of the armed forces to succeed in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

She said she was always happy anytime she hears that the terrorist commander is eliminated, saying Nigeria will be great again if their logistics network is disrupted.

Katsina traditional rulers praise military for foiling fresh abduction

In a related development, traditional rulers in Katsina State have commended the military and other agencies for foiling another mass abduction attempt in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional rulers praised the troops for their timely response and intelligence-led operation that led to the rescue of 18 captives, including women and children, before suspected armed bandits could carry out the attack.

The incident occurred in Unguwan Hudu village, Kakumi Ward, after security operatives reportedly received intelligence on the movement of the suspected attackers and moved to block their route.

The commendation came less than two weeks after security forces reportedly foiled another mass abduction attempt in Gidan Iyado, also in Kakumi Ward, where the Katsina State Government said 18 bandits were killed during a joint operation involving the military, DSS and Community Watch Corps.

One of the district heads in Bakori said the continued collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities had helped prevent attacks on farming settlements in the area.

"We thank the Almighty Allah for the continued collaboration among the security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities.

"This has helped to stop criminal elements from attacking farming communities in our domain," he said.

Another traditional ruler said the suspected attackers, allegedly led by a bandit identified as Rabiu, were forced to flee after security operatives intercepted their route.

He said the fleeing suspects abandoned 18 captives, comprising 14 females and four males, including children and toddlers.

The traditional ruler also disclosed that blood traces found along the escape route suggested that some of the fleeing bandits may have sustained gunshot injuries, although this could not be independently confirmed.

He added that one of the rescued victims, 14-year-old Zainab Ashiru, sustained a gunshot wound and was receiving treatment at General Hospital, Bakori.

The traditional rulers said the latest success demonstrated the importance of timely intelligence and strong cooperation between formal security agencies and community-based security groups.

The traditional rulers expressed optimism that sustained collaboration would further strengthen efforts to protect farming communities and disrupt criminal networks operating across Katsina State.

Troops repel terrorists' attack along Kwanar Isa-Shinkafi Road

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled terrorist activity along the Kwanar Isa-Shinkafi road in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State

The incident occurred at about 10:35 a.m. on September 29, when troops of 26 Battalion, Forward Operating Base Isa, responded to reports of terrorist activity along the major route.

The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw from the area.

Following the encounter, the soldiers sustained patrols and dominated the area to prevent the terrorists from regrouping and posing further threats to motorists and communities along the axis.

Security operations remain ongoing as the troops continue efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and strengthen security across the area.

Stay fit, CDS tells military personnel

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In the same vein, the CDS General Oluyede urged personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to maintain high standards of physical, mental and emotional fitness to effectively meet the demands of military service.

General Oluyede gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Chief of Defence Staff Independence Day Military Badminton Championship, organised to commemorate Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

He was represented by the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Admiral GJ Kachim.

The CDS said fit and resilient personnel remain essential to effective service delivery, particularly amid evolving security challenges confronting the nation.

He stressed that operational effectiveness depends not only on professional competence, but also on the physical and mental preparedness of personnel to respond to demanding operational environments.

He noted that sports play an important role in developing resilience, discipline, concentration, perseverance and teamwork, while also strengthening camaraderie among personnel of the various Services.

According to him, participation in sporting activities helps personnel develop endurance, mental alertness and team spirit required to perform effectively under pressure.

General Oluyede added that the championship provided an avenue for military athletes to compete in a healthy and disciplined environment, build stronger inter-Service relationships and promote sports as a means of enhancing operational readiness, personal wellbeing and professional development.

The championship featured players from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, providing a platform for healthy competition, talent development and greater interaction among personnel.