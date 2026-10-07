Liberia: What Happened to 103 Arrest Commitments?

Nearly two years into President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's flagship ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development is demanding greater transparency over the status of 103 government interventions that remain unrated because of insufficient publicly available evidence.

The 103 interventions represent 26.8 percent of the 385 commitments tracked by Naymote under the government's development agenda, raising concerns about the availability of reliable information needed by citizens, journalists, civil society organizations and oversight institutions to independently determine whether promised programs are being implemented.

Naymote's 2026 President Meter Report, released Tuesday at the organization's headquarters in Paynesville, found that only 12 of the 385 interventions had been completed as of September 2026. Another 213 interventions, representing 55.3 percent, were ongoing, while 57, or 14.8 percent, had not started.

The remaining 103 interventions could not be rated.

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Naymote stressed that the "not rated" classification should not be interpreted to mean that the government has done nothing on those commitments. Rather, it means the organization could not find sufficient evidence to reliably determine their implementation status.

That distinction has become one of the report's central accountability concerns.

The report covers implementation from January 2025 through September 2026 across six strategic pillars: Economic Transformation; Infrastructure Development; Rule of Law; Governance and Anti-Corruption; Environmental Sustainability; and Human Capital Development.

Naymote Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo said the assessment is intended to provide an independent picture of how the Boakai administration is progressing with its national development commitments.

"The emerging story is not one of inactivity, but of a national development agenda with a large portfolio of work in progress," Jarwolo said.

He added that the bigger accountability issue is whether the government can move those interventions from implementation to completion and measurable results.

"The accountability question is whether these interventions will be completed on time, within budget, at acceptable quality, equitably across all counties, and with measurable benefits for citizens," Jarwolo said.

The latest figures show improvement compared with Naymote's 2025 assessment. Completed interventions increased from three of 378, or 0.8 percent, in 2025 to 12 of 385 in 2026.

At the same time, ongoing interventions increased from 165, or 43.7 percent, to 213, while interventions classified as not started declined from 76 to 57. The number of unrated interventions also declined, from 134 in 2025 to 103 in 2026.

Although the decline in unrated interventions indicates an improvement in the availability of information, Naymote said the remaining evidence gap is still significant enough to constrain independent assessment of government performance.

When completed and ongoing interventions are combined, 225 commitments, or 58.4 percent of those tracked, are considered activated. But Naymote cautioned that the activation rate should not be confused with completion or impact.

The organization defines an intervention as completed only when the specific commitment, output and target have been fully achieved and supported by verifiable evidence. An intervention is classified as ongoing when implementation has started but the full target has not yet been achieved.

This methodology means that government announcements, groundbreaking ceremonies, procurement activities, distribution of inputs and other implementation activities cannot automatically be treated as completed commitments.

Jarwolo emphasized the distinction.

"The report therefore distinguishes among activities, outputs, complete commitments, and measurable outcomes," he said.

Naymote said one of the major challenges behind the 103 unrated interventions is inconsistent information-sharing by ministries, agencies and commissions. The organization also cited limited publication of progress reports and inadequate access to implementation records.

The information gap, according to Naymote, makes it difficult for independent accountability actors to establish what has actually been accomplished.

It also limits the ability of citizens to determine whether government commitments are being delivered as promised.

The organization has therefore called on the government to provide supporting evidence for all 103 unrated interventions and establish stronger systems for routinely publishing implementation information.

Naymote recommended that the government reformulate AAID interventions into specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound commitments. It also called for the publication of a consolidated results framework and the establishment of a single authoritative tracking matrix containing stable intervention numbers and standardized definitions.

The recommendations are intended to address weaknesses Naymote identified in the design and reporting of some AAID interventions.

According to the report, several interventions are framed as broad objectives rather than specific, measurable and time-bound commitments. Some also lack clear baselines, annual targets, indicators, timelines and assigned institutional responsibilities.

Without such benchmarks, Naymote said, it becomes difficult to establish whether an intervention has actually been completed and whether the government has delivered the specific results originally promised.

The report nevertheless documents considerable government activity across several sectors.

Naymote cited government-reported domestic revenue exceeding US$1 billion by September 2026, inflation falling from 12.8 percent in the first quarter of 2025 to 4 percent by December 2025, more than 275,000 digital financial transactions and the procurement of 304 agricultural machines.

Infrastructure Development recorded the highest activation rate among the six pillars at 67.3 percent, followed by Governance and Anti-Corruption at 63.7 percent, Environmental Sustainability at 63.3 percent, Rule of Law at 60 percent, Economic Transformation at 55.4 percent and Human Capital Development at 53.1 percent.

Naymote reported that 92.11 kilometers of primary roads had been paved or rehabilitated, while 231.69 kilometers of secondary roads had been rehabilitated or maintained. Another 137 kilometers of urban and community roads had been upgraded or rehabilitated, alongside work on 193.99 kilometers of feeder and village-access roads.

Electricity access increased from 33 percent in 2024 to 37 percent in 2025. The Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant was restored to 88 megawatts, while a 20-megawatt solar plant was commissioned.

Naymote also cited the April 2026 groundbreaking of the US$363.9 million, 255-kilometer Western Corridor Road project.

However, the organization warned that such activities should not automatically be counted as completed development commitments.

Among the 12 interventions Naymote classified as completed were increased domestic resource mobilization; restoration of Mount Coffee's generating capacity to 88 megawatts; establishment of the Liberia National Tourism Authority; development of the National Security Strategy 2026-2036; and development and operationalization of the Armed Forces of Liberia Welfare and Pension Policy.

Other completed interventions include creation and operationalization of the Ministry of Local Government, development of local government administrative guidelines and regulations, implementation of the national drug and substance abuse action plan, and implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area legal instruments and practices.

Education also recorded substantial activity, although Human Capital Development had no completed intervention under Naymote's evidence threshold.

The government reported that 2,445 school operational permits had been issued or renewed, 1,463 Parent-Teacher Association leaders had been trained, 692 teachers had received professional development and 297 teachers had received ICT training.

School feeding programs also expanded.

Naymote cited three World Bank-supported model senior secondary schools completed in Gbarnga, Ganta and Kakata. However, the organization noted that the projects were inherited from the previous administration and had been approved in 2019.

The organization said education performance should ultimately be judged by learning outcomes, attendance, employment transitions, health outcomes, nutrition, service quality and equitable access, rather than training activities and input distribution alone.

Beyond the 103 unrated interventions, Naymote identified 57 commitments that had not started. It called for recovery plans to address those interventions and prevent them from remaining indefinitely outside the implementation cycle.

The organization said the government should also improve the quality and consistency of the information it publishes so that citizens can independently follow the journey of each intervention from promise and budget allocation through implementation and completion.

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Naymote's assessment relies on document reviews, administrative data, media and digital monitoring, field verification, citizen feedback, official correspondence and cross-source triangulation.

The organization said the President Meter is not intended to function as a conventional government performance scorecard.

"The President Meter Report is a longitudinal accountability product, not a government performance scorecard," Jarwolo stressed.

"It is intended to make implementation evidence accessible and understandable to citizens while strengthening constructive dialogue among the Government, civil society, the media, development partners, and oversight institutions."

The report shows that the government's overall implementation activity has increased since Naymote's previous assessment. Completed interventions rose from three to 12, ongoing commitments increased from 165 to 213, while both not-started and unrated interventions declined.

Yet the relatively small number of completed interventions and the continued inability to rate 103 commitments leave important questions unanswered.

For Naymote, the issue is not simply how many projects have been announced, launched or initiated, but whether the government can provide sufficient evidence showing what has been delivered, whether targets have been met and whether citizens are benefiting.

The organization said the decisive test of the Boakai administration's development agenda will come by 2029, when Liberians will be able to determine whether the government's commitments were completed, equitably delivered and translated into sustained improvements in people's lives.

For now, the question surrounding the 103 unrated interventions remains central: What has happened to them, what progress has been made, and where is the evidence?

Naymote says the government has an opportunity to close that information gap by providing the documentation required to establish their status.

The organization said it will continue tracking government progress from promise and budget through implementation, completion and impact.