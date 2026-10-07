West Africa: Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine Takes Her Father's Torch to Ecowas

When Counsellor Charlyne M. Brumskine took the oath of office on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as a judge of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, the moment represented more than another senior appointment for a Liberian lawyer.

It marked the movement of a family legal legacy from Liberian courtrooms and political arena onto one of West Africa's most important regional judicial institutions.

Charlyne, the daughter of the late Counsellor Charles Walker Brumskine, one of the country's most prominent lawyers, former Senate President Pro Tempore, founder of the Liberty Party and three-time presidential candidate, is now carrying the Brumskine name into a court whose decisions can affect governments, institutions and citizens across the Economic Community of West African States.

Her induction also carries a historic distinction of its own--she is the first Liberian woman to serve as a judge of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice. Her four-year, non-renewable term runs from 2026 to 2030. She joins four other newly appointed judges from Benin, The Gambia, Nigeria and Togo.

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Her father spent much of his professional life arguing that the country's future could be transformed through law. His daughter is now taking that philosophy beyond the Liberian borders, into a regional judicial system dealing with human rights, regional integration, state obligations and the rule of law.

For Charlyne Brumskine, the appointment is deeply personal. When she learned that Liberia had selected her for the ECOWAS Court, she said her thoughts immediately turned to her father, who died in November 2019.

Charles Walker Brumskine had himself aspired to regional service and, according to his daughter, had hoped to become Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission.

"My father did not get it. You can imagine how proud I feel to have been able to achieve that," she said of her appointment.

That statement captures the unusual character of her elevation. It is simultaneously a personal achievement, a professional progression and, in her eyes, a continuation of something her father never had the opportunity to accomplish.

Yet describing the appointment merely as the continuation of her father's legacy would understate the career she has built independently.

Charles Walker Brumskine's public identity was eventually dominated by politics, but his daughter has consistently emphasized that law came first.

Born in Grand Bassa County in 1951, Brumskine studied economics at the University of Liberia before earning his LL.B. from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law in 1981 and an LL.M. from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law in Texas the following year. He subsequently became one of the country's prominent attorneys and later entered national politics.

He became President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate in the late 1990s and later founded the Liberty Party. He ran for the Liberian presidency in 2005, 2011 and 2017, establishing himself as one of the country's most recognizable opposition political figures.

But Charlyne's own recollection of her father places his legal career at the center of his identity.

In a speech after topping the 2022 Liberian Supreme Court Bar Examination, she recalled that her father had also "duxed" the Supreme Court Bar Examination in 1985.

"My father was a man of excellence. My father was a man who troubled the waters. My father was a Liberian Jurist!" she declared. She recalled his belief that lawyers could become agents of national transformation and said he had begun seriously training her before his death.

That history gives Tuesday's induction a particularly striking dimension--father and daughter both reached the top of their respective Supreme Court Bar classes, decades apart, before Charlyne moved on to the regional judicial stage.

Charlyne Brumskine's professional record is not confined to her family name.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Barnard College, Columbia University, in 1997 and a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law in 2002. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2003 and later to Liberian National Bar. She has also been associated with U.S. federal courts and has pursued further postgraduate legal studies.

She is the founder and Managing Partner of CMB Law Group, where she has built a practice focused substantially on corporate and commercial law and represented multinational corporations, international NGOs, development organizations, Liberian businesses and public-sector clients. She has also taught law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

Her career has also crossed into public policy and international economic affairs.

She worked with the Ministry of Justice on an anti-human-trafficking framework and with the Ministry of Commerce during negotiations surrounding accession to the World Trade Organization. Her professional work has therefore extended beyond traditional private legal practice into public policy, governance and international negotiations.

Then came a symbolic achievement that made the father-daughter comparison unavoidable.

In 2022, she emerged as valedictorian of the Liberia Supreme Court Bar Examination.

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, who celebrated the achievement at the time, drew a direct line between the two generations, recalling that Charles Walker Brumskine had topped the 1985 Bar examination while his daughter had now topped the 2022 class.

The question of preparedness is important because the ECOWAS Court is not simply an honorary regional position.

Under the December 2025 Supplementary Act governing the Community Court, judges must be persons of high moral character and must possess qualifications for appointment to a Supreme Court or equivalent court, or recognized expertise in international law, particularly Community or regional integration law. Candidates must also have at least 20 years of professional experience.

On the available public record, Brumskine brings a substantial professional foundation to the assignment.

Reports put her legal experience at more than 23 years. Her career encompasses private legal practice, corporate and commercial law, public-sector advisory work, international negotiations, teaching, legal advocacy and governance. She is licensed in Liberia and New York and has also developed experience in international legal and policy environments.

Her 2022 performance as Liberia's Supreme Court Bar Examination valedictorian is another indication of technical legal competence.

More importantly, the ECOWAS selection process itself subjected her qualifications to regional scrutiny. Liberia submitted three nominees after receiving a seat on the rotating bench. The candidates were interviewed in Sierra Leone by the ECOWAS Community Judicial Council, comprising chief justices from across the region, before recommendations went through the Council of Ministers to the Authority of Heads of State and Government for final approval.

Brumskine recalled facing nine regional chief justices during the interview process, with questions covering ECOWAS treaties, human-rights protocols, regional affairs and legal philosophy.

That process matters in assessing her preparedness because her appointment was not simply a domestic designation followed by automatic regional placement. It involved a regional screening and approval mechanism.

Still, Brumskine enters the Court with a professional profile somewhat different from some of the country's previous representatives.

Liberia has previously had jurists such as Micah Wilkins Wright and Yussif D. Kaba serve on the ECOWAS Court. Wright had served as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court and as Solicitor General, while Kaba had held several judicial positions, including service as a circuit judge and later as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Brumskine's path has been more heavily weighted toward private legal practice, corporate and commercial law, academia and public policy rather than a long career on the national bench.

That distinction does not, by itself, make her unprepared. The ECOWAS rules explicitly allow experienced lawyers and legal experts--not only career judges--to qualify. But it does underscore the importance of her ability to transition from advocacy and advisory work into the distinct discipline of judicial decision-making at the regional level.

That will require impartiality, independence, command of ECOWAS community law and treaties, sensitivity to different national legal systems, and the ability to adjudicate disputes involving states and institutions without allowing domestic political affiliations to influence judicial reasoning.

Her experience in international negotiations and public policy could prove useful here, particularly because ECOWAS law increasingly intersects with questions of human rights, governance, free movement, constitutional order and regional integration.

The importance of Brumskine's new position is also connected to the changing role of the ECOWAS Court.

The Court is the judicial organ of ECOWAS and handles matters within the Community's legal framework, including disputes and human-rights claims. The Court has become an important regional avenue for individuals seeking remedies in cases involving alleged violations of fundamental rights.

That means Brumskine's constituency is no longer simply Liberia. Her decisions will potentially affect citizens from across the ECOWAS region. It is why her own description of the appointment is revealing.

"I will be a judge, but I represent the Bassa people. It is Liberia who I represent," she told a gathering in Buchanan before departing for the Court.

The statement contains an apparent tension that will define her tenure--she is nominated through Liberia, but once seated, she must function as an independent regional judge, not as Liberian advocate. That will be essential to her credibility.

Brumskine has also framed her appointment as part of a longer story of women's advancement in Liberian legal and public institutions.

"I am continuing the legacy of Liberian women who came before me, those who plaited the mat on which I sit," she said. "But I am also a forebearer of those who will come after me."

She described herself as "simply keeping the seat warm" and providing a blueprint for Liberian women to represent their country "with dignity, excellence, and purpose."

Her elevation comes against a backdrop of continuing concerns about women's representation in Liberian political and institutional leadership. The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia's Vice President, Bowoulo Taylor Kelley, described Brumskine's appointment as evidence of what Liberian women can accomplish when opportunities are opened.

"These barriers do not reflect a lack of talent," Kelley said upon the announcement of the appointment. "Rather, they reflect systems that must be deliberately opened and made fairer."

Brumskine has also attempted to make her own advancement generational rather than merely personal, saying she mentors young women lawyers who can assume greater responsibilities as she moves onto the regional stage.

There is another dimension that cannot be ignored. Brumskine is not only the daughter of a celebrated lawyer; she is the daughter of the founder of the Liberty Party, and she herself was politically active, including serving as Alexander Cummings' running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

That political history makes judicial independence particularly important.

Interestingly, shortly before her induction, Brumskine announced that she would step away from active political engagement as she assumed her regional judicial responsibilities.

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She also credited the Liberty Party's reconciliation and the leadership of Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence with helping create the circumstances that contributed to her appointment.

"And it was the Liberty Party coming together, reconciling, that helped me to get this position," she said.

Once sworn in, her legitimacy will depend not on the political circumstances surrounding her nomination but, on the independence, and quality of the judgments she delivers.

Brumskine was inducted alongside Justice Désiré Henri Aihou of Benin, Justice Awa Bah of The Gambia, Justice Henrietta Uzoamaka Didigu of Nigeria and Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama of Togo.

All five were approved by the ECOWAS Authority at its 69th Ordinary Session in Lungi, Sierra Leone, on July 19, 2026. Their four-year terms are non-renewable. They succeed a previous five-member bench whose four-year tenure has ended.

The five judges are expected to elect a President and Vice-President from among themselves, with each leadership position carrying a two-year term.

Their induction therefore represents more than the appointment of individual jurists. It marks the beginning of an entirely new judicial cycle for the ECOWAS Court at a time when the region is confronting difficult questions around democracy, constitutional governance, human rights, migration, regional integration and relations among member states.

For the Brumskine family, however, the meaning is more intimate. Charles Walker Brumskine once entered the Supreme Court Bar as the best-performing member of his class. More than three decades later, his daughter did the same.

He built a career around law, advocacy and public service before entering politics. She has now taken the legal profession into a regional judicial institution.

She has described her father as a lawyer who believed that the law could transform Liberia. Her new position gives her an opportunity to test that belief on a much larger stage.

"My father was a man of excellence," she said in 2022. "He wanted to transform Liberia through the legal system."

Now the legal system she serves is no longer exclusively Liberian.

The challenge before Charlyne Brumskine is to turn a powerful family legacy into an independent judicial legacy of her own--to demonstrate that the daughter of a Liberian legal luminary can enter the regional courtroom not simply carrying her father's name, but carrying the competence, restraint, independence and intellectual rigor expected of a judge of West Africa's highest community court.

And that may ultimately be the most consequential part of Tuesday's induction--Charles Walker Brumskine's legal legacy has crossed Liberian borders, but Charlyne Brumskine must now determine what that legacy will mean for a region of more than 400 million people.