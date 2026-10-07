Liberia: Legislature Resumes October 9 Ahead of Fy2027 Budget Submission

The 55th Legislature is expected to resume legislative business on Friday, October 9, 2026, the second working Friday of October, as lawmakers prepare for the receipt, scrutiny and consideration of the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

The October resumption comes at a critical point in Liberia's annual budget formulation and legislative appropriation cycle, with the Executive Branch expected to transmit the proposed FY2027 National Budget to the Legislature in accordance with the country's public financial management laws.

The resumption is also expected to intensify preparations for the Legislature's constitutional responsibility to examine, deliberate upon and ultimately appropriate public resources for the 2027 fiscal year.

Liberia's constitutional and fiscal framework places the Legislature at the center of the national appropriation process.

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Under Article 34(d) of the 1986 Constitution, the Legislature has the authority to levy taxes and other revenues, borrow money and make appropriations for the fiscal governance of the Republic.

The Constitution further provides that no money shall be withdrawn from the National Treasury except pursuant to appropriations made by legislative enactment and upon a warrant of the President.

The constitutional framework therefore establishes the principle of legislative control over the public purse, making the annual budget process one of the most consequential responsibilities undertaken by the Legislature.

The bicameral Legislature, comprising the Senate and House of Representatives, exercises this responsibility through plenary deliberations, committee hearings, budget scrutiny, consultations and the passage of appropriation legislation.

The October resumption is particularly significant because Section 17.1 of the Amended and Restated Public Financial Management Act requires the proposed National Budget to be submitted to the Legislature at least two months before the end of the current fiscal year.

With Liberia's fiscal year running from January 1 through December 31, the statutory deadline for submission of the proposed FY2027 National Budget falls on October 31.

The October 9 resumption will therefore provide lawmakers with an opportunity to organize the legislative process ahead of the statutory deadline and prepare for the extensive scrutiny that traditionally accompanies consideration of the national budget.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has already commenced preparations for FY2027. Official budget records indicate that Budget Call Circular One for FY2027 was issued on August 17, 2026, setting in motion an important phase of the Executive Branch's budget formulation process.

Following the formal submission of the Draft FY2027 Budget, the Legislature is expected to subject the proposal to its established scrutiny and approval process.

Traditionally, the Legislature begins budget hearings with executive or closed hearings on the revenue component before opening expenditure hearings to the public and the press.

The revenue hearings provide lawmakers with an opportunity to examine the Executive Branch's revenue projections, anticipated domestic and external resources, taxation measures and other sources of government income.

The expenditure hearings subsequently provide a broader platform for ministries, agencies and commissions to appear before the Legislature and justify their proposed allocations, programs and projects.

The process enables lawmakers to examine whether proposed expenditures are consistent with projected revenues, national development priorities and the government's overall fiscal position.

The budget process also involves collaboration between the two chambers through their respective financial and budgetary committees.

The Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate play central roles in scrutinizing the Executive Branch's revenue and expenditure proposals.

The plenaries of the two Houses also utilize the Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Expenditure to examine issues relating to public expenditures, accountability and the management of public resources.

Through these committees, lawmakers are expected to examine the proposed allocations of ministries, agencies and commissions, including recurrent expenditures, development expenditures, statutory obligations, debt-related commitments and projects under the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP).

The legislative review may result in adjustments to expenditure proposals where lawmakers determine, through the established legislative process, that changes are necessary and constitutionally and procedurally permissible.

The House of Representatives traditionally plays a particularly significant role in financial legislation.

The Constitution provides that revenue bills and other financial bills originate in the House of Representatives, while the Senate may propose or concur with amendments.

Both chambers, however, must participate in the legislative process required for the enactment of appropriation measures.

The budget process therefore represents a major exercise of the Legislature's constitutional authority over public finances and serves as one of the principal mechanisms through which the Legislative Branch exercises oversight over the Executive Branch.

The October sitting is also expected to demonstrate Liberia's constitutional system of separation of powers and checks and balances.

Article 3 of the Constitution establishes Liberia as a unitary sovereign state with three separate and coordinate branches of government--the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches.

Within that constitutional framework, the Executive formulates and submits the proposed national budget, while the Legislature reviews, scrutinizes and, where constitutionally and procedurally permissible, modifies and ultimately appropriates public resources through legislative enactment.

The annual budget process is therefore more than an exercise in financial planning; it is a practical expression of constitutional checks and balances and legislative oversight.

The October resumption also comes against the backdrop of the Legislature's organization of its workload into quarterly periods.

Historically, Liberia's Constitution established an annual regular legislative session. Article 32 provides that the Legislature shall assemble in regular session once a year on the second working Monday in January.

The Constitution also provides mechanisms for extending a regular session and for calling a special session under specified circumstances.

The Legislature's quarterly organization should therefore be distinguished from the constitutional provision establishing the annual regular session.

The quarterly arrangement provides an institutional framework for managing the Legislature's extensive workload, including legislation, committee activities, constituency matters, oversight, public hearings and appropriation.

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Once formally transmitted, the Draft FY2027 National Budget is expected to become the subject of extensive legislative examination.

Lawmakers will be expected to scrutinize the Executive's macroeconomic assumptions, revenue projections, expenditure priorities, fiscal deficit, financing arrangements, debt obligations, statutory expenditures, development programs and Public Sector Investment Plan.

They are also expected to assess whether proposed allocations correspond with national development priorities and the government's broader policy objectives.

The process is likely to attract significant attention from lawmakers, civil society organizations, development partners, private-sector actors and the Liberian public because of the budget's direct implications for public service delivery, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, security and other national priorities.

As the Legislature prepares to return on October 9, attention is shifting from the Executive Branch's budget formulation process to the Legislative Branch's constitutional and statutory responsibility to receive, review, scrutinize, deliberate, amend where permissible, appropriate and oversee the nation's financial resources.

With the October 31 statutory deadline for submission approaching, the October sitting is expected to set the stage for one of the most important phases of Liberia's 2026 legislative calendar--the consideration and passage of the FY2027 National Budget.

The outcome of the process will ultimately determine how the government's projected resources are translated into programs, projects and public expenditures during the 2027 fiscal year, while providing lawmakers another opportunity to exercise their constitutional authority over the public purse.