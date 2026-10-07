Liberia: 12 Complete Out of 385

PAYNESVILLE — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration has completed 12 of 385 promises and interventions tracked by NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, representing a 3.1 percent completion rate, according to the organization's third President Meter Report.

The report, released Tuesday, October 6, at NAYMOTE's headquarters in Paynesville, is part of the organization's independent monitoring of the government's development agenda and assesses progress on key commitments made by the administration.

NAYMOTE Founder and Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo said 213 of the tracked interventions, representing 55.3 percent, are ongoing, while 57, or 14.8 percent, have not yet started.

Another 103 interventions, accounting for 26.8 percent, were not rated because NAYMOTE said there was insufficient evidence to determine their implementation status.

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The report covers major areas of the government's development agenda, including economic transformation, infrastructure, rule of law and governance, anti-corruption, environmental sustainability and human capital development.

The findings could increase scrutiny of the Boakai administration's pace of implementation as the government approaches the midpoint of its six-year term.

However, NAYMOTE cautioned against interpreting the 3.1 percent completion rate to mean that the administration has accomplished only 3.1 percent of its overall work.

The organization noted that more than half of the tracked interventions are classified as ongoing, meaning some may have recorded substantial progress but have not yet reached completion.

NAYMOTE also cautioned that changes in its monitoring framework and differences in the availability of evidence could affect comparisons between the latest report and previous President Meter assessments.