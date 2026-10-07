Liberia: District #10 Residents Push for By-Election

MONROVIA — Dozens of residents of Montserrado County District #10 are calling for a by-election to fill the district's legislative seat following the expulsion of former Representative Yekeh Kolubah, insisting that voters, rather than political reconciliation, should determine who represents them.

Their call comes as Kolubah has recently spoken publicly about reconciliation, including his relationship with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In a reported appearance on Spoon Talk, Kolubah expressed regret over the deterioration of his relationship with President Boakai while maintaining his position on the controversial Liberia-Guinea border issue that preceded his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

In a separate message to Liberians ahead of a planned address on Sunday, Kolubah said persistent political and social divisions remain a major obstacle to Liberia's development.

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He said there was "nothing wrong with reconciliation," arguing that years of political division, including lingering divisions rooted in Liberia's civil conflict, have continued to impede national progress.

However, District #10 residents maintain that reconciliation between political figures should not determine who occupies their legislative seat.

They argue that regardless of any reconciliation between Kolubah and President Boakai, voters should be allowed to choose their representative through a by-election, subject to the resolution of the legal dispute surrounding Kolubah's expulsion.

The controversy dates back to April 2026, when the House of Representatives voted 49-0 among members voting to expel Kolubah over statements lawmakers said undermined Liberia's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter before the House proceeded with the expulsion, raising broader constitutional questions surrounding the Legislature's authority and the separation of powers.

The dispute remains before the Supreme Court, leaving the status of the District #10 seat tied to the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Residents say they are awaiting the Court's decision, but maintain that if the seat is ultimately declared vacant, voters should be given the opportunity to elect their representative through a by-election.