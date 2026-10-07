Liberia: Bong Teacher Goes Missing

A 56-year-old teacher at Quilimin Toto Public School has been reported missing after reportedly leaving his home in Totota to search for herbs to treat jaundice.

Benedict Mehin, a resident of Sugar Hill Community, has not been seen since Wednesday, September 30, after telling relatives that he was going to his farm to look for herbs, according to family sources.

His wife, Janet Mehin, said relatives have searched the surrounding community, his farm and nearby towns but have so far been unable to locate him.

Mehin, who has taught at Quilimin Toto Public School for several years, remains unaccounted for, raising concern among his family, colleagues, students and community residents.

The family is appealing to anyone who may have seen Mehin or has information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station, community leader or his relatives.

Meanwhile, some residents of Lower Bong have referenced traditional beliefs about people allegedly disappearing after entering the bush. However, there is no verified evidence linking such beliefs to Mehin's disappearance.

His family is urging residents to remain vigilant and assist in the search as efforts continue to locate the missing teacher.