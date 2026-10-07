Nigeria: Russia 3-3 Nigeria - Five Key Takeaways As Super Eagles Stage Dramatic Comeback in Nizhny Novgorod

The draw does not erase Nigeria's recent shortcomings, but it provides plenty to examine as Chelle assesses his options and prepares for the team's next competitive assignment

The Super Eagles rescued a 3-3 draw against Russia on Tuesday night in one of the most dramatic finishes of Eric Chelle's tenure so far, recovering from a two-goal deficit to leave the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium with a result that offered both encouragement and fresh concerns.

Nigeria looked on course for a difficult evening after surrendering an early lead and allowing the hosts to establish a 3-1 advantage. But goals from Peter Edokpolor and Akor Adams in the closing stages transformed the contest, sparing the three-time African champions another defeat after their disappointing 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Senior man Kels "Kelechi Iheanacho" had given Nigeria the perfect start in the 10th minute, finishing Abdullahi Bewene's assist with a left-footed effort beyond Aleksandr Maksimenko.

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Russia gradually took control, however, with Lechi Sadulaev equalising in the 30th minute before Matvey Kislyak struck in first-half stoppage time. Alexey Miranchuk extended the hosts' lead in the 54th minute, leaving Nigeria facing another damaging result.

Instead, the Super Eagles found a response. Edokpolor scored on his senior international debut in the 78th minute, and Adams completed the comeback in the fourth minute of added time, finishing a counter-attack assisted by Abdullahi Umar.

The draw does not erase Nigeria's recent shortcomings, but it provides plenty to examine as Chelle assesses his options and prepares for the team's next competitive assignment.

PREMIUM TIMES takes a look at the major takeaways from the edge-of-your-seat encounter.

Three Goals conceded again: Nigeria's defensive problems remain

The late comeback will dominate the conversation, but Nigeria's defensive fragility remains the biggest concern coming out of Nizhny Novgorod.

After conceding three goals to Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles allowed Russia to score three more, bringing their total to six goals conceded across two matches during the international window.

The manner in which those goals arrived will concern Chelle. Sadulaev found the equaliser in the 30th minute, Kislyak put Russia ahead just before the break, and Miranchuk extended the advantage nine minutes into the second half.

Nigeria struggled to maintain control as Russia increased the pressure, with the hosts finding opportunities to exploit gaps in the defensive structure. The problem was not simply the number of goals conceded, but how often Russia found routes into dangerous areas.

Samuel James, making his senior international debut in goal, was tested throughout the contest. Although the occasion offered him valuable experience, the three goals conceded will inevitably invite scrutiny of the collective defensive performance in front of him.

Isaac James, Emmanuel Fernandez and Abdullahi Bewene made encouraging contributions, but Nigeria could not stop Russia from turning an early deficit into a two-goal lead.

For Chelle, the lesson should be clear. A team can possess the attacking quality to recover from difficult situations, but repeatedly conceding three goals leaves little margin for error in competitive football.

The resilience shown in the final stages was commendable. The defensive lapses that made the rescue mission necessary are a more urgent problem to solve.

Iheanacho makes a strong case for his Super Eagles return

Kelechi Iheanacho could hardly have asked for a better way to announce his return to the national team.

The Bursaspor forward opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, giving Nigeria an early advantage and demonstrating the confidence that has characterised his recent club performances.

It was a significant moment for a player who had been absent from the Super Eagles since the 2025 Unity Cup final against Jamaica. His previous international goal had come against Zimbabwe in November 2023, making his strike against Russia a welcome return to the scoresheet for Nigeria.

Iheanacho has been rebuilding his momentum in Turkey, where his prolific start to the season helped earn him a recall. His goalscoring form for Bursaspor had already strengthened the argument for his inclusion; Tuesday's performance gave Chelle another reason to consider him seriously.

Beyond the goal, his return offered Nigeria an experienced attacking option at a time when the squad contained several less-established players. His ability to finish with either foot and operate around the penalty area could prove valuable as the coach weighs up his forward options.

After missing the recent AFCON qualifiers, Iheanacho has reminded the technical crew that he can still contribute at the international level.

The challenge now is consistency. One goal cannot settle every question about his place in the team, but the forward has given Chelle a compelling reason to keep him in the conversation.

Chelle's substitutions helped turn the Game around

When Russia moved 3-1 ahead in the 54th minute, Nigeria needed more than possession and hopeful attacks. They needed fresh energy, sharper movement and players capable of changing the momentum.

And that response, exactly, was what Chelle's substitutions helped deliver as Akor Adams entered at half-time. At the same time, Abdullahi Umar, Peter Edokpolor and Umar Abubakar were introduced as Nigeria searched for a way back into the match.

The decisive breakthrough came in the 78th minute when Edokpolor scored on his senior international debut. His goal cut Russia's lead to 3-2 and gave the Super Eagles a realistic target in the closing stages.

Nigeria's urgency increased, and Russia were forced to manage a contest that had appeared comfortable for the hosts for the best parts of the game earlier.

The equaliser arrived deep into stoppage time. Emmanuel Fernandez helped initiate the counter-attack, Abdullahi Umar provided the assist, and Adams finished to complete Nigeria's recovery.

It was a timely reminder of the value of having attacking options who can influence a game from the bench. Adams supplied the finish, Umar delivered the decisive pass, and Edokpolor provided the spark that brought Nigeria back into contention.

The draw also prevented Chelle from suffering consecutive defeats with the senior Super Eagles following the loss in Guinea-Bissau.

However, the substitutions should be viewed alongside the wider performance. They helped rescue the result, but the coach will still need to address the issues that allowed Russia to take control in the first place.

The newcomers gave Chelle fresh selection options

While the invited players might have looked like a screening for the U-23 side ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers, the friendly also served as an audition for players looking to establish themselves in the Super Eagles setup, with nine players making their senior international debuts.

Among the newcomers, SL Benfica man Edokpolor made the most decisive contribution. Introduced as Nigeria chased the game, he scored the goal that reignited the comeback and showed composure on a major international stage.

Samuel James faced a demanding examination in goal. Conceding three times was far from an ideal introduction, but the experience of facing Russia offered him an opportunity to demonstrate his readiness for senior international football.

Isaac James also had the chance to show what he could offer after earning attention with Alverca. Emmanuel Fernandez and Abdullahi Bewene were among the other players who gained valuable exposure during a demanding contest.

Abdullahi Umar's contribution was particularly important in the closing stages, as his assist for Adams' equaliser made him part of the moment that rescued Nigeria's draw. Umar Abubakar also brought energy to the attack as the Super Eagles pushed for a late breakthrough.

Igor Wilfred and Stephen Michael worked hard in midfield against a Russian team that had scored six goals against Namibia in its previous outing.

Not every debutant will have done enough to secure a regular place, and the defensive performance means the coaching staff will have several issues to review. Nevertheless, the friendly delivered the kind of information Chelle would have wanted from a fixture featuring so many unfamiliar faces.

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The challenge for the newcomers is to turn promising moments into sustained performances that earn further opportunities.

Nigeria's fighting spirit offers hope after Guinea-Bissau

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the draw was the Super Eagles' refusal to surrender when the match appeared to be slipping away.

Nigeria entered the friendly under pressure following their mixed start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign. A 2-1 victory over Madagascar had been followed by a sobering 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, leaving the team needing a convincing response.

Against Russia, the circumstances became even more difficult when the hosts overturned Iheanacho's opener and then stretched their lead to 3-1.

The Super Eagles could have folded, particularly with a reshuffled squad and several players still trying to establish themselves. Instead, the team kept pushing, found a route back into the contest, and secured a draw with one of the last attacks of the game.

The comeback demonstrated a level of determination that Chelle will want to preserve. It also showed that Nigeria retain the attacking capacity to punish opponents when opportunities arise.

Yet character alone will not be enough. The Super Eagles must combine that fighting spirit with greater defensive organisation and the ability to control matches before they reach a crisis point.

Russia's recent 6-0 victory over Namibia had highlighted the hosts' attacking potential, and Nigeria's recovery was an impressive response to that threat. But the scoreline also underlined the difference between rescuing a result and controlling a performance.

For Chelle, the draw is encouraging without offering a complete solution.

Nigeria leave Nizhny Novgorod with a late comeback, a promising return for Iheanacho and valuable information about their emerging players. They also leave with six goals conceded across two matches and a defensive problem they cannot ignore.

The next step is to turn the resilience shown against Russia into more consistent performances, with the Super Eagles needing to prove that their fight can be matched by the organisation and reliability expected of a team pursuing continental success.