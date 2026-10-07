Nigeria: 259 Army Captains Begin Promotion Examination in Jos

Nigerian Army has commenced its 2026 Captain-to-Major Practical Promotion Examination in Jos, Plateau State, with 259 officers participating

The Nigerian Army has commenced its 2026 Captain-to-Major Practical Promotion Examination in Jos, Plateau State, with 259 officers participating in the five-day exercise.

The examination, which began on Monday, is scheduled to run until 9 October and is aimed at assessing the professional competence of officers seeking promotion to the rank of major.

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The Examination President and Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Peter Malla, a major heneral, warned the candidates against examination malpractice, saying the integrity of the process would not be compromised.

Mr Malla gave the warning while addressing the 259 candidates and members of the Directing Staff at the commencement of the exercise.

He said the examination had been designed by experienced officers to provide a fair, objective and professionally demanding assessment based on the approved syllabus.

According to him, the exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Nigerian Army Charter for Promotion Examinations 2022 (Revised).

Mr Malla urged the candidates to approach the examination with discipline, focus and determination, stressing that there were no shortcuts to success.

He said performance in the examination would contribute to the officers' selection for Junior Command and Staff Colleges within Nigeria and abroad.

The examination is part of the army's professional development programme for officers and is intended to prepare them for higher command and staff responsibilities.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Maxwell Dangana, assured the examination team and candidates of a conducive environment for the exercise.

Mr Dangana said the division would provide the necessary support for the successful conduct of the examination in Jos.

He also reaffirmed the division's commitment to supporting professional military education and the development of officers for greater responsibilities.

The Army's emphasis on examination integrity comes as the institution continues to strengthen professional standards and competency among its officers through promotion examinations and military education.