The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, (NCDC) yesterday heightened vigilance across the country following confirmation of an imported case of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in Kenya.

The development has raised concerns over the risk of international importation of the disease into Nigeria through travel and population movement, as the confirmed Kenyan case was linked to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

However, the NCDC stressed that there is no confirmed case of Ebola disease in Nigeria as of October 6, 2026, urging Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant.

In a press ku love tgstatement signed by its Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, the agency said the Kenyan case "introduces a new dimension to the evolving regional situation" and underscores the risk of international importation through travel and population movement, including the possibility of importation into Nigeria.

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According to the agency, the confirmed case was a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the DRC. He travelled by road from the DRC to Kampala, Uganda, before flying to Nairobi, where he was isolated and tested positive for Bundibugyo virus.

The patient subsequently died, while Kenyan health authorities have commenced contact tracing and other response measures.

The NCDC said it had been closely monitoring the ongoing outbreak in the DRC and assessing its potential implications for Nigeria.

It said: "As a result of this latest development, NCDC is reviewing the risk to Nigeria and existing preparedness measures to ensure that they remain appropriate to the evolving situation.

"These measures will be adapted and strengthened as necessary, working with relevant national and subnational authorities and partners."

The agency disclosed that since the DRC outbreak was first reported, it had worked with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Port Health Services, state governments and other partners to strengthen Nigeria's preparedness for Ebola.

According to the NCDC, preparedness efforts have focused on early detection, isolation and referral, laboratory diagnosis, infection prevention and control, contact tracing, risk communication and protection of healthcare workers.

It also disclosed that a National Ebola Preparedness Tabletop Simulation exercise had been conducted to test response arrangements and identify gaps requiring attention.

The agency urged healthcare workers in both public and private health facilities to maintain a high index of suspicion when assessing patients with compatible symptoms and a history of travel to an affected country or area, or other relevant exposure, within the preceding 21 days.

It warned that early symptoms of Ebola disease could resemble other common febrile illnesses, stressing that healthcare workers should not wait for bleeding before considering Ebola in patients with compatible symptoms and relevant epidemiological history.

"Do not wait for bleeding before considering Ebola disease in a patient with compatible symptoms and relevant epidemiological history," the agency advised.

It directed that suspected cases should be immediately isolated, while appropriate transmission-based precautions should be applied alongside standard precautions.

Healthcare workers were also advised to use the required personal protective equipment and notify relevant public health authorities through established surveillance channels.

The NCDC said appropriate precautions should be maintained until the patient was safely handed over to the designated public health team for further assessment, testing and management.

The agency urged Nigerians to practise regular hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs and avoid direct contact with the blood or body fluids of anyone who is ill, particularly people showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola.

It also advised the public to avoid contact with the bodies of people who have died from unknown illnesses, as well as handling sick or dead wild animals and consuming raw or improperly prepared bushmeat.

NCDC urged anyone who becomes unwell, particularly following recent travel to an affected country or area or contact with a suspected or confirmed Ebola case, to seek care promptly at a recognised health facility.

It further advised Nigerians to provide healthcare workers with accurate information about recent travel and any possible contact with a suspected or confirmed Ebola case.

The agency warned the public against spreading unverified information, urging Nigerians to rely on information from the NCDC, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and other official public health authorities.

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Travellers to and from affected areas were advised to remain vigilant and familiarise themselves with the symptoms of Ebola disease.

The NCDC said travellers who may have been exposed should monitor their health for 21 days after leaving an affected area.

"If symptoms develop, avoid unnecessary contact with others and immediately contact the appropriate public health authorities or seek care at a recognised health facility, clearly disclosing travel and possible exposure history," it advised.

The agency said it would continue to monitor developments in Kenya, the DRC and other affected countries while working with national, regional and international partners to assess the implications for Nigeria and strengthen preparedness as required.

"Nigeria's experience with Ebola underscores the importance of early detection and rapid response in preventing onward transmission," the NCDC said, urging state governments, healthcare workers and the public to remain vigilant and support ongoing preparedness efforts.