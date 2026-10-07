Nigerian Troops Kill Terrorist Gang Leader, Recover 5,090 Litres Stolen Crude

The operations were conducted between 30 September and 4 October, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a suspected terrorist gang leader linked to the killing of a soldier in Plateau State and uncovered about 5,090 litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers State.

The operations were conducted between 30 September and 4 October, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

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The report said troops of Sector 9, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), arrested the suspected gang leader over the 26 July killing of a soldier at a military blocking position in Manja Village, Qua'an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau.

It said the gang reportedly took the soldier's weapon.

According to the report, the suspect confessed and led troops to the gang's hideouts in Jibiyal Forest on 3 October.

"Troops and vigilantes engaged the gang members en route, forcing them to flee, while the captured leader was neutralised.

"A vigilante sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to hospital," it said.

In Rivers, the report said troops of the Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), uncovered several illegal refining sites containing about 5,090 litres of stolen crude oil.

It added that troops of 16 Brigade and 5 Battalion found two sites in Ogblogolo and Ozhochi forests, Ahoada West Local Government Area, containing 40 sacks loaded with about 2,000 litres of crude oil.

"Separately, troops of Sector 3, OPDS, working with Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, discovered two sites in Okarki Forest containing 26 sacks with about 1,090 litres of crude oil, a small oven and metal pipes measuring about 180 metres.

"Troops of 5 Battalion and 16 Brigade also found two sites in Orashi Forest, Ahoada West, containing about 2,000 litres of crude oil and other equipment.

"The items were handled in line with extant regulations," it added.