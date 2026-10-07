Nigeria: Galadima Alleges Opposition Politicians Refused Money to Quit 2027 Race

Mr Galadima claimed that some state assembly candidates were offered about ₦50 million to step down, while House of Representatives candidates were allegedly offered ₦200 million; Senate candidates more than ₦500 million; and governorship candidates more than ₦2 billion.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Bola Tinubu administration of pressuring opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Galadima made the allegation while featuring on Arise TV's Prime Time on Tuesday.

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He alleged that politicians seeking to contest against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were offered large sums of money to withdraw from the elections and allow APC candidates to run unopposed.

"Politicians are being offered money to withdraw from elections and allow APC candidates to contest without opposition," he said.

Mr Galadima claimed that some state assembly candidates were offered about ₦50 million to step down, House of Representatives candidates were allegedly offered ₦200 million, Senate candidates more than ₦500 million and governorship candidates more than ₦2 billion.

"Some state assembly candidates are offered ₦50 million, House of Representatives candidates ₦200 million, Senate candidates over ₦500 million and governorship candidates over ₦2 billion to step down," he said.

He also alleged that opposition parties are being prevented from campaigning freely in some parts of the country.

Mr Galadima said restrictions on political activities were incompatible with democracy, arguing that Nigerians should be free to move, speak and make their political choices.

He described what he called restrictions on opposition activities as potentially resembling "fascism," "dictatorship" or "monarchy."

He also criticised the cost of political advertising, citing the alleged cost of billboards in Abuja as an example of what he considers an uneven political environment.

The interviewer, however, challenged the claim, noting that the absence of opposition billboards does not necessarily establish that the APC or government prevented them from being displayed.

Mr Galadima said his opposition to the government had also affected his personal relationships and family.

He claimed that some people associated with him had become reluctant to keep in touch because they feared losing their jobs.

He also said there were concerns about his daughter securing employment because of her association with him.

Mr Galadima argued that openly opposing the government could carry personal consequences, although he presented the claims as his allegations and personal experiences.

He questioned how the APC could win the 2027 election amid what he described as widespread hardship, insecurity, poor healthcare and economic difficulties.

"How can the APC win in 2027 with all the hardship, insecurity, lack of good healthcare and economic difficulties in the country?" he asked.

He also criticised the Tinubu administration's policies on northern Nigeria and agriculture.

Mr Galadima alleged that agricultural equipment acquired under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had been left unused in warehouses.

Concerns over regional imbalance

Mr Galadima also criticised what he described as an imbalance in the distribution of federal appointments and development projects across the country.

"Important government appointments and development projects are being concentrated in certain parts of the country," he said.

Speaking about the proposed deep-sea port project, he said it should be considered alongside other ports and river ports across Nigeria.

He said Nigeria's federal structure should ensure a more equitable distribution of development projects and government appointments among the regions.

Support for El-Rufai

Mr Galadima also defended former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, whom he said the Tinubu administration had unfairly treated.

He said Mr El-Rufai played an important role in supporting Mr Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election and questioned why he should subsequently face what he described as persecution.

Mr Galadima said political disagreements should not justify what he considers unjust treatment.

He also questioned why Mr El-Rufai should remain detained if the offences he was being investigated for were bailable.

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The interviewer asked Mr Galadima about reports that he advised Mr El-Rufai to remain outside Nigeria.

Mr Galadima said he had received information suggesting that Mr El-Rufai could be arrested if he returned to Nigeria. He said he subsequently approached former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and asked him to advise Mr El-Rufai against returning.

He said his intervention was not necessarily based on a close personal relationship with Mr El-Rufai, but on his opposition to what he considered unjust treatment.

Peter Obi can win 2027 election

Mr Galadima also claimed that a secret opinion study commissioned by his group found that Mr Obi would win a free, fair, and transparent 2027 presidential election.

He said a British-Polish company conducted the study, but he did not provide details on the company, methodology, sample size, or findings beyond the outcome.

According to Mr Galadima, the study suggested that Mr Obi would win if the election were free and transparent, but that Mr Tinubu could potentially manipulate the electoral system despite what he described as the president's unpopularity.