Liberia: Leiti Boss Lands Eiti Board Seat in Competitive Regional Election

Head of the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Secretariat, Jeffrey Yates, has secured a seat on the International Board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), following a competitive regional election involving Liberia, Zambia and Nigeria.

Yates was elected Alternate Board Member for the Anglophone and Lusophone Africa Region, giving Liberia representation in the international body responsible for advancing transparency and accountability in the extractive industries.

Zambia and Liberia emerged as the successful candidates for the two positions allocated to the region, while Nigeria did not secure a seat.

The region comprises Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Angola, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Under EITI election procedures, each region is represented by a principal and an alternate board member elected by countries within the respective region.

Yates said the EITI Members' Meeting, comprising the 56 countries implementing the initiative, approved his election on Tuesday. He was also appointed to the Validation Committee of the EITI International Board.

"I am grateful to be elected to the EITI International Board," Yates said, describing the election as an opportunity for Liberia to strengthen its participation in international transparency and accountability efforts.

He thanked the Government of Liberia for his nomination, as well as the LEITI Multi-Stakeholder Steering Group, staff of the LEITI Secretariat and other stakeholders who supported the process.

Yates said his election would enable Liberia to contribute to discussions and decisions concerning transparency, accountability and governance in the extractive sector at the international level.

The EITI International Board is the organization's principal consensus-based decision-making body. It sets organizational priorities, exercises executive powers and evaluates the progress of implementing countries under the EITI Standard.

The Board also approves the work plans and budget of the EITI International Secretariat and evaluates countries' compliance with the EITI Standard.

Yates' election adds to Liberia's history of representation on the EITI International Board. He identified Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, Senator Milton Findley and Alfred Brownell as other Liberians who have served on the international body.

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His election comes as Liberia records improved performance in implementing the EITI Standard.

In July 2026, Liberia achieved its highest EITI validation score since 2016, earning 80 points under the 2023 EITI Standard, classified as "very good" by the EITI.

The result reflects progress in transparency, disclosure and governance within Liberia's natural-resource sector.

The EITI said Liberia's extractive sector includes mining, oil and gas, forestry and agriculture, while the initiative continues to support greater transparency around beneficial ownership and contracts.

Yates' new role is expected to give Liberia a stronger platform to engage other EITI member countries and contribute to global discussions on natural-resource governance.

His appointment to the Validation Committee will also place him in a position to participate in processes assessing countries' implementation and compliance with the EITI Standard.