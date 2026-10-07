Liberia: Boakai Returns Triumphantly - Thousands Throng Ria to Welcome President Home After Unga Triumph

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. returned to the country Tuesday as triumphantly as possible, with thousands of Liberians turning out at the Roberts International Airport to give him a befitting heroic reception.It was not the usual perfunctory presidential arrival, but what supporters called "a carnival of pride."

The President had been away for about three weeks for a slew of high-level international engagements, culminating in the just-ended 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, and a milestone Liberia Diaspora Conference in Virginia.

He was among dozens of world leaders who addressed the august body on pressing national and international priorities, using his speech to press for a reordering of the international financial architecture as well as reform of the United Nations itself.

President Boakai specifically raised concerns about the composition and working methods of the UN Security Council that perpetually excludes Africa from permanent membership, despite Africa being the continent most discussed on its agenda, a position that resonated across the Global South.But he returned home with more than a speech.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He returned as the President who led Liberia to reclaim a seat on that very Security Council, Liberia now serving as a Non-Permanent Member for 2026-2027, the country's first in over 60 years.

It was this achievement, coupled with what many saw as a dignified and substance-driven presentation of Liberia at UNGA 81, that set the tone for Tuesday's welcome.

From early morning, the courtyard of the RIA swarmed with people as marketers in their lappas, students in uniform, officials of government led by Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Acting Chair of the Cabinet, Minister of State Sam Stevequioh, partisans of the Unity Party in their green and white, supporters and well-wishers from Montserrado and Margibi jostled for space to catch a glimpse of the presidential jet.

They waved placards, banners, palm fronds, and miniature Liberian flags with the image of the President, along with messages of appreciation for what they called "ably representing Liberia on the global stage and for lifting Liberia's voice at the table."

"Welcome back home, Mr. President; we are proud of you. Thank you for making our country's case," read one of many placard-laden writeouts." "The Rescue Mission has put Liberia back on the map!" read another.

"Thank you for the UNSC Seat, Liberia is respected again," said a banner held aloft by a group of students.

As President Boakai descended the stairs of the aircraft in his signature dark suit, the crowd erupted, traditional drums pounded. Women ululated, chanting "JNB! JNB! JNB!", his initials that have become a political anthem, filled the air.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a short impromptu remark at the VIP lounge, the President thanked Liberians for their prayers and support while he was away.

"I did not go to New York for myself. I went to represent you - the market woman, the student, the farmer, the ordinary Liberian who wants Liberia to be respected again," the President said.

He noted that Liberia's election to the UN Security Council and its active voice at UNGA were not personal victories, but national victories that must now be translated into tangible benefits - peace, investment, and respect for Liberia globally.

"Our work is not finished. But the world is now listening to Liberia for the right reasons. Let us continue to work together to keep our country peaceful, our democracy strong, and our future bright," he added.

The President's motorcade then left the airport amid tight security but slow movement, as crowds lined the route from the RIA highway to the outskirts of Monrovia, waving and cheering.

For a President often caricatured by opponents as low-key and slow-paced, Tuesday was a rare moment of political theater and political vindication.

It was a triumphant return, not just from a foreign trip, but from a successful campaign to reassert Liberia's place in the world.