Kenya Adequately Prepared to Handle Any Ebola Cases - Ruto

7 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The country is adequately prepared to deal with Ebola incidences that may arise, President William Ruto has said.

Following the arrival and subsequent death of a Kenyan citizen from DR Congo, the President said the Government has taken measures to protect the country from any potential risk arising from the case.

"We have since taken steps to make sure that we secure our country," he said.

He pointed out that those who had travelled with the patient who died, the medical personnel who attended to him at Nairobi Hospital, and family members who came into contact with him have been identified and the necessary public health interventions instituted.

The President urged Kenyans to remain calm as the Government handles the situation.

The Ministry of Health, he stated, has issued guidelines on how citizens should conduct themselves in public spaces to contain the situation.

"In the coming hours and days, we will continue to inform the country of the necessary steps that the Government has taken and continue to take to ensure that we raise our surveillance to the highest level," he said.

The President explained that the country has enough facilities around Kenya that can be used whenever they are required.

He spoke during the handover and dedication of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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