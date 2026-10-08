Kenya: Arrivals From 10 African Countries Face Enhanced Ebola Screening At JKIA's Gate 16

Nairobi — Kenya has designated Gate 16 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for all passengers arriving from 10 African countries considered at higher risk of Ebola transmission as the country steps up preparedness following an imported case.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the measure is part of enhanced surveillance and screening at the country's main international gateway.

The 10 countries are Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Tanzania and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Muthoni, who toured JKIA on Wednesday to assess preparedness, said passengers arriving from the designated countries would be required to pass through Gate 16 for screening.

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She said Kenya was also considering introducing exit screening to ensure passengers leaving the country are not carrying the virus to other destinations.

"We may also introduce the exit screening just to be sure that wherever you're going you're not exporting the virus or the Ebola virus," Muthoni said.

The PS urged travellers to complete the required online health declaration before landing to reduce congestion at the airport and facilitate screening.

"Fill in the online form even before you land so that by the time you land this also will reduce the crowding that we might be having at the airport," she said.

Kenya has no Ebola outbreak

Muthoni reiterated that Kenya has not declared an Ebola outbreak, describing the situation as an imported case involving a Kenyan who travelled about 3,000 kilometres by air and road before arriving in the country.

"We still do not have an outbreak. We do not have an outbreak for Ebola specifically and what we are having is a case that has been imported from another country," she said.

The Ministry of Health is currently tracing fifty-seven contacts linked to the patient, with authorities seeking to isolate and monitor all those identified.

Muthoni said more than 4,000 healthcare workers from the national government have already been trained in Ebola preparedness.

Public urged to limit physical contact

The PS also called on Kenyans to maintain high levels of hygiene and reduce unnecessary physical contact as Ebola is transmitted through contact with an infected person.

"The unnecessary shaking of hands and hugging should now reduce because this disease is spread through contact," she said.

She clarified that Ebola is not transmitted through aerosols, urging passengers to sanitise or wash their hands after touching surfaces at the airport.

"Make sure you go through the screening and we are very keen because we've been very keen on the inbound flights," she said.

Travellers were also urged to comply with screening requirements and maintain hygiene throughout their journey.

Africa CDC backs Kenya's response

Africa CDC Head of Emergency Response Teams Dr Wessam Mankoula commended Kenya's response to the imported case, particularly its efforts to trace the patient's movements and identify people who came into contact with him.

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Mankoula said the Africa CDC was working with the Ministry of Health, WHO and other partners to assess the measures being taken to contain the case.

"We are welcoming the quick action that done by the country in terms of tracking this case, the history of this case since its movement from DRC Uganda till arriving to the country," he said.

He said contacts included people who travelled with the patient, family members and healthcare workers who attended to him.

"This is the most important point at this stage, to prevent further spread of this imported case," Mankoula said.

He urged anyone who may have been in contact with the patient to communicate with the Ministry of Health so that appropriate measures can be taken.

The Ministry has maintained that Kenya has adequate preparedness measures and facilities to manage any additional cases that may arise.