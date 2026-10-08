Nigeria: Passenger Dies Aboard Kenya Airways Flight From Nairobi to Lagos

According to the airline, the passenger died after becoming unresponsive about 20 minutes before landing in Lagos, with police investigating the circumstances.

A passenger has died aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos after becoming unresponsive about 20 minutes before the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Kenya Airways confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, saying the medical emergency occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Nigerian time on Tuesday.

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The airline said its crew administered first aid to the passenger in line with their training and followed emergency procedures before the aircraft landed at 9:41 p.m.

"Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away," the airline said.

Kenya Airways expressed condolences to the passenger's family and friends and said it was providing support in coordination with the family, local authorities and aviation regulators.

The airline did not disclose the identity of the passenger or the cause of death, saying it would respect the privacy and dignity of those involved.

NCAA responds

Responding to the incident, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said the police have taken over the investigation.

Mr Achimugu said he was briefed by Kenya Airways' country manager on Wednesday morning.

According to him, the passenger had reportedly been picked up in Madagascar after authorities there denied him entry and was being returned to Nigeria by Kenya Airways.

He said the airline was expected to return the passenger because it had transported him to Madagascar.

"The country manager said he was picked from Madagascar, after customs had earlier denied him entry into the country, and as expected, the airline that brought him into the country must take him back," Mr Achimugu said.

He further said the passenger allegedly became restless and aggressive during the return flight, attempted to gain access to the cockpit and later tried to open the rear door of the aircraft.

He explained that the passenger was subsequently restrained by members of the crew.

"When he got into the aircraft, he became restless and aggressive inside the aircraft, wanted to enter the cockpit and later wanted to open the rear door, but was later tied down. His hands were tied to his back to ensure that he stopped the troubles," he said.

Mr Achimugu said the passenger was pronounced dead after the aircraft arrived in Lagos.

"But when he got to Nigeria, he was declared dead on arrival. I don't want to pre-empt the police investigation, but they have taken it over for now," he said.

He added that the deceased's family could request an autopsy as the investigation progresses.

Police begin investigation

The spokesperson for the Airport Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Muhammed Adeola, confirmed that an investigation had commenced.

Mr Adeola said the incident involved an "inadmissible passenger" and that complications reportedly developed during the return flight.

"Yes, it's true, and investigations have commenced. It's an issue of an inadmissible passenger, and the said complications arose on their way back," he said.

He said the passenger became unable to breathe before medical personnel were alerted ahead of the aircraft's arrival.

Mr Adeola said the police have taken statements from members of the flight crew, including the captain.

He added that the body had been deposited at a morgue in Ikeja.

Similar incident

The death is not the first reported case of a passenger dying aboard an international flight bound for Lagos.

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In March 2019, a 54-year-old passenger aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta, United States, to Lagos was found unresponsive shortly before the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The passenger was confirmed dead after the aircraft landed, with medical personnel meeting the flight at the airport.

Medical emergencies have also led to international flights returning to Lagos.

In September 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a United Airlines flight from Lagos to Washington, D.C., returned to Lagos after a passenger suffered a medical emergency about 90 minutes into the journey. Medical personnel attended to the passenger after the aircraft landed.

Kenya Airways said it is providing the necessary support in coordination with the deceased passenger's family, local authorities and aviation regulators.

The airline also apologised for any inconvenience the incident may have caused other passengers.