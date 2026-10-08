Nigeria: Tambuwal Drags Sokoto Govt to Court Over Withheld Probe Report

Sokoto — Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dragged the Sokoto State Government to court over its alleged failure to release the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that probed his administration.

Tambuwal, who governed Sokoto State between 2015 and 2023, had challenged what he described as the deliberate withholding of the report by the government of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The suit, marked SS/133/2026, was filed before Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Sokoto State High Court 6, through his counsel, U.O. Sule, SAN.

Joined as defendants in the suit were the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Sokoto State Commission of Inquiry.

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At the heart of the suit was the alleged refusal of the state government and the Commission to release to Tambuwal a copy of the report despite the conclusion of its sittings and submission to the government.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up by the Ahmed Aliyu administration to investigate the activities, financial transactions and other matters relating to the Tambuwal administration from 2015 to 2023.

The Commission was chaired by a former Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Mu'azu Pindiga, who was appointed to head the inquiry into the eight-year administration.

In the originating summons, Tambuwal asked the court to compel the defendants to make available to him the full report of the Commission to enable him know the findings and recommendations against him, if any.

He argued that having submitted himself to the inquiry and participated in the process, he was entitled as a matter of law and natural justice to know the outcome of the proceedings.

According to the Senator, access to the report was necessary for him to prepare his response and exercise his constitutional right to fair hearing, should there be any adverse findings.

The case has now brought the lingering dispute over the probe report before judicial scrutiny and placed the state government under pressure to justify its continued retention of the document.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed November 9, 2026, for hearing in the suit.