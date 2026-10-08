Nigeria: EU Provides €225,000 Aid to Displaced Persons in Kebbi

The European Union (EU) is releasing €225,000 (around 340 million Nigerian Naira) in humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by severe conflict-induced displacement across Kebbi State.

An EU statement released on Monday in Abuja said the funding will enable the Nigerian Red Cross to provide timely, lifesaving assistance to conflict-displaced people in Kebbi State over six months.

"The response will prioritise multipurpose cash assistance, enabling affected families to meet their most urgent needs, alongside protection services for the most vulnerable.

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"The action will be supported by continuous monitoring of population movements and the engagement of local volunteers, and will contribute to laying the groundwork for longer-term recovery efforts by other actors," it said.

Reaching approximately 7,700 conflict-displaced people across settlements and host communities in Kebbi State, the response prioritises the most vulnerable groups--including female-headed households, people with disabilities, elderly individuals, and those facing acute protection risks--to deliver targeted support where it is needed most.

This funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Security in Kebbi State has severely deteriorated following an escalation of armed attacks and communal violence across seven local government areas.

While displacement has been ongoing since mid-August, a sharp surge in violence around August 31, 2026, served as the operational trigger for this response, affecting over 16,600 people across the state, with 7,706 displaced and 108 injured.

Facing a complex security landscape marked by organised banditry, armed group activity and communal violence, displaced families in temporary sites and host communities remain in urgent need of shelter, food, clean water, healthcare, and protection.