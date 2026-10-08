Nigeria: Abducted NYSC Members Freed After One Week

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that gunmen abducted the prospective NYSC members at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday along the Owerri-Onitsha Road by Umunoha in Imo State.

Twenty prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were abducted while travelling from Oyo State to orientation camps in Abia State have been released.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the prospective NYSC members were released after a joint operation by the State Security Service (SSS), military personnel, and police operatives in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east.

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Security sources told this newspaper on Wednesday evening that the rescued victims were taken to the SSS facility in Owerri, Imo State.

"They were taken to the DSS (SSS) Hospital in Owerri for treatment," the source, a police operative, confirmed.

The release of the victims came exactly one week after they were abducted.

Police speak

The Force spokesperson, Ani Iniedu, has confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mr Iniedu, a chief superintendent of police, said the prospective NYSC members were "rescued" by police operatives and other security agencies earlier on Wednesday.

"The victims were rescued on 7th October 2026 at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, following sustained search-and-rescue operations.

"They have since been taken for medical assessment and necessary care," he said.

The force spokesperson added that "efforts are ongoing to apprehend" the abductors as police and other security agencies have "sustained coordinated operations" to track down the perpetrators.

"The Nigeria Police Force appreciates members of the public for their cooperation and support and remains committed to the protection of lives and property, prompt response to security threats and continued collaboration with sister security agencies," he said.

Kidnap

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that gunmen abducted the prospective NYSC members at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday along the Owerri-Onitsha Road by Umunoha in Imo State.

The prospective NYSC members were travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

The police later said 10 victims were rescued at the scene following the intervention of the police and other security agencies.

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On Saturday, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Audu Bosso, said the police had identified the location where the abducted NYSC members were being held.

Mr Bosso, however, said the security agencies were delaying to move into the location because intelligence indicated that the camp had been mined with Improvised Explosive Devices.

Meanwhile, there were earlier reports that the abductors had initially demanded ₦1 billion for the 20 NYSC members before reducing it to ₦5 million per victim to bring the total to ₦100 million.