Nigeria: 2027 - ADC Will Not Accept Rigged Elections, David Mark Says

The ADC national chairman said the opposition party would comply with electoral rules but would resist attempts to manipulate the 2027 elections.

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, says the opposition party will abide by electoral rules in the 2027 general elections but will not accept attempts to manipulate the polls against it.

Mr Mark spoke on Wednesday when members of the Governing Council of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development visited the ADC national headquarters in Abuja.

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, led the delegation, which chairs the centre's Council of the Wise.

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According to a statement by the Office of the ADC National Publicity Secretary, the visit was part of the centre's engagement with political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the elections.

Mr Ariwoola urged the ADC leadership to ensure that its candidates and members comply with the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and avoid political violence.

Mr Mark said the ADC was committed to conducting its political activities in a way that promotes public confidence in democracy.

"We are committed to playing politics in a manner that promotes public confidence in democracy," he said.

He said the party would abide by INEC's rules and its internal code of conduct contained in the "Orange Book".

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of good conduct as a political party. We will play by the rules. But we will not accept rigging or allow ourselves to be rigged out," Mr Mark said.

2027 elections

INEC's revised timetable schedules the presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027, while the governorship and state House of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections began on 19 August, while campaigns for the governorship and state assembly elections began on 9 September.

The Savannah Centre reconstituted its Council of the Wise earlier this year, with Mr Ariwoola as chair, to engage political leaders, electoral authorities and other stakeholders on peaceful and credible elections.

The ADC unveiled its Orange Book in August, describing it as a set of governance principles and ethical standards for its members and public officials elected or appointed on its platform.

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Other members of the Savannah Centre delegation at Wednesday's meeting included Abdullahi Shehu, Azeez Musa Dankano, the centre's Executive Director, Sani Bala, Tunji Lardner and Godknows Igali.