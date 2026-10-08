Liberia: Howard-Taylor, 19 Others Face Arrest Warrants in U.S.$317m Cocaine Case

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and 19 others now face arrest warrants following a True Bill of Indictment returned by the Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County in connection with the alleged US$317 million cocaine trafficking case, now formally the largest narcotics docket in Liberian judicial history.

Criminal Court "C" has issued writs of arrest for multiple individuals named in the amended indictment, moving the high-profile narcotics case into its next judicial phase.

The action follows the return of a True Bill of Indictment by the Special Grand Jury against 20 individuals, including Howard-Taylor, on charges of alleged unlicensed importation of controlled substances, illicit trafficking, unlicensed sale and transportation of controlled drugs, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, and money laundering.

Judicial records confirm that the case file has been transferred from the Monrovia City Court, where preliminary examination was held, to Criminal Court "C"--the court of exclusive original jurisdiction for first-degree felony drug offenses under Liberia's 2023 Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

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According to court sources, several of the 20 defendants named in the amended indictment are already in custody, while the remaining defendants have been declared at large. Enforcement of the warrants is assigned to the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Howard-Taylor, who served as Liberia's Vice President from 2018 to 2024, was initially detained in August 2026 at Roberts International Airport as she allegedly attempted to leave the country. She was subsequently held at the Monrovia Central Prison following her initial appearance at the Monrovia City Court.

She faces an eight-count indictment under the 2023 Act.

The prosecution alleges that the indictment stems from a months-long investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network, following the Government of Liberia's announcement in July 2026 of the seizure of approximately four metric tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$317 million.

Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "C," His Honor Ousman F. Feika, ordered the issuance of the capias writs to secure the appearance of all accused persons to answer to the indictment.

Under Chapter 13 of the Liberian Criminal Procedure Law, the issuance of an arrest warrant following a Grand Jury indictment is a standard procedural step and does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Constitutional lawyers consulted on the matter point to Article 21 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia as providing the legal framework governing the arrests and subsequent proceedings.

At the preliminary examination stage, Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco ruled that prosecutors had established prima facie probable cause to bind the defendants over to Criminal Court "C" under the Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. That ruling provided the procedural threshold for the Grand Jury proceedings and the subsequent issuance of writs by Criminal Court "C."

The Constitution also guarantees the presumption of innocence, requiring that all persons accused be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The writ of arrest dated August 25, 2026, signed by Clerk Abel Kalay, and the Grand Jury indictment are formal legal instruments and accusations; they are not evidence of guilt.

Under the 2023 Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, trafficking in a quantity exceeding the statutory threshold is classified as a first-degree felony, which is non-bailable as of right.

Judge Feika denied a motion for bail in the case on September 24, 2026. Article 21(f) permits the denial of bail for capital offenses and grave felonies defined by statute, while Article 21(e) guarantees accused persons the right to a speedy and public trial.

Court officials have clarified that the 20 defendants fall into two procedural categories.

Individuals currently held at the Monrovia Central Prison are not subject to re-arrest on the street. Under Liberian procedure, when a case is bound over from a magisterial court, Criminal Court "C" must issue its own writ to lawfully retain jurisdiction over the person. These defendants will be brought before the court via writ of habeas corpus for arraignment on the amended indictment.

For defendants who remain at large, the writs constitute active orders for arrest. Failure to surrender may result in further orders, including a writ of ne exeat republica to restrain departure from the jurisdiction, and potential consideration of severance or other procedures permitted by law.

All defendants face charges that include alleged unlicensed importation, sale and transportation of controlled drugs, illicit trafficking, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, and money laundering.

As Criminal Court "C" assumes jurisdiction, each accused must be formally informed of the nature and cause of the accusation and called upon to enter a plea under Article 21. Those in custody are expected to be arraigned first to satisfy speedy-trial guarantees.

Defense counsel is also expected to file motions, including a potential Motion to Quash the Indictment. Senior members of the bar have indicated that any such challenge will likely focus on alleged forensic and procedural defects, including chain of custody, laboratory analysis, and the validity of search and seizure under Article 21 protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

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With 20 defendants split between custody and at-large status, the Court must balance the prosecution's interest in trying an alleged conspiracy as a single transaction against the constitutional right of incarcerated defendants to a speedy trial. The Court may order severance, proceeding first with those in custody to avoid unconstitutional delay.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet announced a date for arraignment. Pre-trial proceedings are expected to be scheduled by Criminal Court "C" in the coming days.

The 20 individuals named in the amended indictment are Nikola Ivancic, also known as Nikolas Ivancic; Taras Zadereiko, also known as Tony; Mihovil Vrovac, also known as Michael; Srdan Seles; John David Garces; Sheik Bashiru Kante; Gerald Foley Smith; Edison M. Brown; Mohammed Alpha Bah; Jammel V. Jallah; Christian L. Nyantee; Christopher Saryeecee; Cayce L. Nelson; DCP Anthony T. Blaye; ACP Wadell W. Kwarbo; Albenigo Janior; Jewel Howard Taylor, former Vice President of Liberia; Mark Quiah; Sekou Nana; and others to be identified.

All individuals named in the indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction. An indictment is a formal accusation and is not evidence of guilt.