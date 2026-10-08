Liberia: Chambers Justice Clinton-Johnson Orders Motc to Deposit U.S.$3.2m in Escrow

Associate Justice in Chambers, Her Honor Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson, has ordered the Monrovia Oil Trading Corporation (MOTC) to deposit the full judgment debt of US$3,244,100.78 into a court-designated escrow account as a condition precedent to perfecting its appeal in the long-running commercial dispute with Ducor Petroleum Inc.

The directive was handed down Tuesday, October 6, during a conference hearing in Chambers arising from MOTC's challenge to the final judgment of Special Commercial Court Judge U-Jay W.H.S. Bright.

In a firm application of Liberian appellate procedure, the Chambers Justice ruled that strict compliance with the deposit order is mandatory before any further action will be taken on MOTC's appeal.

According to authoritative sources present at the conference, Justice Clinton-Johnson declared that no action will be taken regarding the signing, approval, or perfection of MOTC's appeal bond--which has already been transmitted to the Supreme Court--until the entire US$3,244,100.78 is lodged in the Judiciary's designated escrow account.

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The Justice reaffirmed a cardinal principle of Liberian law: the mere filing of an appeal or a petition for a Writ of Certiorari does not operate as an automatic stay of execution of a money judgment.

Under Chapter 42 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia, a judgment debtor seeking to stay execution pending appeal must provide adequate security for the judgment creditor. That security, the Justice noted, must be in the form of an approved indemnity bond or a direct deposit of the judgment amount into the court's escrow account.

Justice Clinton-Johnson therefore ordered MOTC, as judgment debtor and petitioner before the Supreme Court, to either deposit the full judgment sum of US$3.2 million with the Commercial Court or post a court-approved surety bond equivalent to 150 percent of the judgment to secure the interests of Ducor Petroleum Inc. and its General Manager, Amos P.K. Brosius Sr., as judgment creditors while the appeal is pending.

Failure to comply within the statutory period, constitutional lawyers say, would entitle Ducor Petroleum to proceed with immediate execution and enforcement of the Commercial Court's judgment, including writs of attachment, execution, and garnishment against MOTC's assets and bank accounts.

"The ball is now squarely in MOTC's court: Comply and pay US$3.2 million into the court's account to earn the right to be heard on appeal, or forfeit the appeal and face enforcement," a senior commercial lawyer who attended the conference said.

The Chambers proceedings took a further turn when counsel for MOTC, Heritage Partners & Associates, Inc. (HPA), disclosed that MOTC had filed a separate Application for Bankruptcy and Insolvency before the Commercial Court.

Critically, the application was filed before Commercial Court Chief Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan, the same judge who has presided over the contentious Ducor Petroleum accounting case since 2013 and whose earlier order to unfreeze Ducor's accounts at the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and Ecobank Liberia led to the disputed withdrawal of more than US$3 million.

HPA further informed the Chambers Justice that Chief Judge Mappy-Morgan has already granted MOTC's bankruptcy application.

The disclosure has sparked legal and political debate within the Liberian legal community, with critics questioning the propriety, timing, and forum of a judgment debtor seeking a declaration of insolvency before the same judge whose conduct is at the center of the underlying dispute.

The Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC) had previously found Chief Judge Mappy-Morgan liable for an ethical breach for unilaterally ordering the escrow account unfrozen without the consent of all parties.

If confirmed, the bankruptcy grant would place the US$3.2 million Supreme Court-ordered escrow obligation on a direct collision course with a Commercial Court insolvency order.

The MOTC-Ducor/Brosius dispute, which began in 2013 as a Petition for Accounting, has now lingered for 13 years, surviving multiple Chief Justices and becoming associated with allegations of judicial interference in high-value commercial disputes.

The case centers on funds held in an escrow account at LBDI. The account was frozen by order of the Commercial Court pending a forensic audit and final accounting between the parties.

According to court records, Commercial Court Judge U-Jay W.H.S. Bright, on September 18, 2026, held MOTC liable for US$3,244,100.78 after a review of financial records and bank statements ordered on August 5, 2026.

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The court found that the said amount had been withdrawn from Ducor's LBDI account following the order unfreezing the account without the consent of all parties.

MOTC, which is owned by Belgian nationals Charles Carron and Krisman Leemans, originally filed the Petition for Accounting against Brosius in 2013, alleging financial improprieties.

The matter has since undergone more than a decade of litigation, including a court-ordered forensic audit and proceedings before the JIC.

MOTC had previously contested liability, arguing that only US$212,704.30, representing the combined value of checks deposited, was agreed to be escrowed at Afriland First Bank Liberia, and not the full US$3.2 million now adjudged.

Senior commercial and constitutional lawyers say the Chambers Justice's order seeks to reinforce the requirement that a judgment debtor provide security before pursuing an appeal that would stay enforcement of a money judgment.

The matter is expected to proceed to a full-bench hearing before the Supreme Court if, and only if, MOTC perfects its appeal in strict compliance with the Chambers Justice's escrow directive.