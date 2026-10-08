Ghana: Secure Southern Borders Against Drug Trafficking - NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for stronger security along Ghana's southern borders to counter the growing threat of illicit drug trafficking, violent extremism and other criminal activities.

The Commission said security interventions had largely focused on the country's northern borders, but warned that southern border communities and the coastline also required greater attention.

The call was made at a national dialogue on security organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra yesterday. Read More