Nigeria: 2027 - Presidential Aide Claims Tinubu Will Win By Wider Margin

Mr Bwala made the prediction while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has claimed that the president will secure a significantly wider margin of victory over his opponents in the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Bwala made this statement while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday.

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"Let me tell you and let me say it categorically, and I will be happy to come back. The margin of gap that President Bola Tinubu will give each and every one of these candidates will be so much that you won't believe it," he said.

The conversation comes ahead of the 16 January 2027 presidential election, in which Mr Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is among 18 presidential candidates listed for the election, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bwala attributed his confidence partly to the growing support for Mr Tinubu among governors elected on opposition party platforms.

The presidential aide said the number of governors supporting Mr Tinubu in 2027 would exceed the support the president received from governors during the 2023 election.

Economic reforms

Mr Bwala also defended the Tinubu administration's economic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

He acknowledged that the reforms had increased poverty in the short term but argued that the government had made progress since their introduction.

"There is no part of the world where you start a reform like that there will not be discomfort. More people went down to poverty, acknowledged, but since when the reform started to today, we have made marked progress," he said.

Mr Bwala also acknowledged that a significant number of Nigerians remain poor but maintained that the government had made progress since the reforms began.

"So, you cannot discount that even though there are quite a number of our population that are poor which we admit, but we have made progress so far," he said.