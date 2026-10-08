Nigeria: Another Tragedy Averted As NAF Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing in Benue

* Helicopter, crew members safely return to base, says NAF

Barely 48 hours after the fatal crash involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State, another NAF helicopter has made a precautionary landing in Benue State during an air interdiction operation in Ogbadigbo, a border town between Benue and Enugu States.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), called for joint aviation safety measures to prevent frequent air mishaps involving military aircraft.

The call became imperative following the military's record of at least 10 air mishaps in the past decade, some of which resulted in tragic fatalities, including the death of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other senior military officers aboard a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft King Air 350i (NAF203) aircraft en route to Kaduna on May 21, 2021.

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The latest incident occurred at Utur Tse-Igboji, Bar Council Ward, along the Welfare Quarters-Mopol 13 Ring Road in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to eyewitnesses, the pilot made a precautionary landing, prompting residents to rush to the scene to assist the officers on board. All those on board reportedly survived and exited the helicopter safely.

In a statement in response to reports of the incident, the Nigerian Air Force, through its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the helicopter had successfully provided close air support to ground forces during an operation targeting suspected kidnappers in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State, near the Enugu-Benue boundary.

According to Ejodame, the operation disrupted the activities of the suspected criminal elements and supported the advance of ground forces.

Responding to reports of the precautionary landing, he said: "Following the successful completion of the mission, the pilot, on return to base, exercised his professional discretion to execute a precautionary landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield.

"This is in accordance with established operational and safety procedures following combat missions. The helicopter has returned to base."

Although the Service did not disclose the specific reason for the precautionary landing, the statement stressed that the NAF remained committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements, providing close air support to ground forces and protecting communities through coordinated air and ground operations.

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Ejodame said the successful outcome of the operation underscored the NAF's continued resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and support efforts to restore safety and security to affected communities.