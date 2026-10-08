Nigeria: Asaba Massacre - Obasanjo Urges Forgiveness, Reconciliation

The Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge questioned former President Obasanjo's "never again" appeal, recalling that the Odi killings occurred during Obasanjo's administration as president.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged survivors and families of victims of the 1967 Asaba Massacre to embrace forgiveness and reconciliation.

Mr Obasanjo made the call on Wednesday while participating virtually as chairman of the occasion at the 59th anniversary memorial of the massacre in Asaba.

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He described the massacre as one of the most painful and terrible aspects of the Nigerian civil war.

Mr Obasanjo said the war was an unfortunate event that should never happen, adding that he wept after receiving documents on the massacre from Chuck Nduka-Eze, the Isama Ajie of Asaba and convener of the Asaba Massacre Memorial.

"To all of you assembled: let us keep one thing in mind, forgiveness, forgiveness, and forgiveness again," Mr Obasanjo said.

He urged the people of Asaba to forgive and work toward reconciliation, enphasising the need to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

'We may not forget, but we have to forgive'

Responding to the appeal, the Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge, said the people could forgive but would not forget the tragedy.

Mr Azinge, a professor, said there would be no closure or healing until a sitting president publicly apologised to the people of Asaba.

"We may not forget, but certainly, we have to forgive," Mr Azinge said, adding that former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, apologised while out of office.

"We need a sitting president to apologise to Asaba people; that will bring closure," the traditional ruler said.

He also questioned Mr Obasanjo's "never again" appeal, recalling that the Odi killings occurred during Obasanjo's administration as president.

"Coming from him, I was a bit taken aback. How long do we say 'never again'? But it happened at Odi," he said.

The Asagba urged Nigerians to continue remembering the victims, saying, "From the going down of the sun till the morning, we will always remember them."

He said the people had moved on, but stressed that remembrance, justice and reconciliation remained necessary as Asaba prepared for the 60th anniversary of the tragedy.

Despite the demand for a presidential apology, Mr Azinge made a significant reconciliation gesture by publicly proclaiming forgiveness for the family of Ibrahim Taiwo.

"On behalf of the Asaba community, and as the prescribed authority, the Asagba of Asaba, I hereby publicly proclaim that we have forgiven the Taiwo family," he said.

He said the community had accepted the apology offered by the retired Major-General Ahmed Taiwo, son of Mr Taiwo, who was a colonel in the Nigerian Army during the incident.

Mr Taiwo had expressed regret and apologised on behalf of his father and family for any act, omission or commission that led to the massacre.

'Killing of unarmed civilians can never be justified'

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State said researchers and community historians estimated that more than 1,000 people died in the massacre.

Represented by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Kingsley Emu, Mr Oborevwori said, "Let us speak clearly: the killing of unarmed civilians can never be justified."

The governor pledged continued support for national recognition of the massacre and the establishment of a fitting national memorial.

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Also speaking, the Isama Ajie of Asaba and Convener of the Asaba Massacre Memorial, Mr Nduka-Eze, said preparations were underway for the 60th anniversary next year, with efforts intensified to establish a permanent memorial centre.

"The message we've been sending about the Asaba Massacre is that Nigerian lives matter," he said.

He said the 60th anniversary would provide an opportunity to further tell the story of the massacre to Nigeria and the world.

Enotie Ogbebor, son of then-Colonel Paul Ogbebor, who was credited with intervening to save lives during the tragedy, said the massacre should be remembered globally.

He said the proposed memorial site would remind humanity that no innocent life should be lost unfairly for any reason.

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, also spoke on restitution, reconciliation and forgiveness at the memorial.

(NAN)