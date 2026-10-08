Nigeria: NAF Chief Visits Igbokoda Crash Site, Assures Families of Investigation

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, on Thursday, October 8, 2026, visited Igbokoda in Ondo State and assured the families of those who died in the NAF 931 crash of a thorough investigation.

Aneke led senior Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officials to Igbokoda to assess ongoing search, recovery and investigative efforts following the accident involving the NAF ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said Aneke, at the crash site, expressed profound condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers who lost their lives, paying tribute to their service, sacrifice and commitment to the nation.

The Air Chief reaffirmed the NAF's commitment to ensuring that the ongoing response is conducted with the highest standards of professionalism, coordination and diligence.

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He commended the dedication and professionalism of NAF personnel and other stakeholders involved in the operation, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ondo State Government, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun Corps, Hi-Tech Construction Company, local authorities, community leaders and volunteers.

Aneke assured the families of the deceased and the Nigerian public that the NAF leadership remained fully engaged in the recovery and investigation process.

He stressed that all relevant evidence would be carefully secured, documented, preserved and examined, adding that the circumstances surrounding the accident would be subjected to a thorough and professional investigation in accordance with established procedures.

The Air Chief also cautioned against speculation regarding the cause of the accident, saying it would be premature to draw conclusions at this stage.

He said all relevant evidence and factors must be meticulously assessed before any determination could be made.

Aneke reaffirmed the NAF's commitment to professionalism, transparency and accountability, while assuring the affected families of the Service's continued support.

The Air Chief thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for his guidance and leadership during the response to the accident.

Providing an operational update, the Head of the Investigation and Recovery Team, Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe, said recovery efforts were progressing in close coordination with relevant aviation, security and emergency-response agencies.

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He confirmed that the accident site remained secured, while recovered items and other relevant evidence were being properly documented and preserved to support the ongoing investigation.

Ebiowe reiterated that no conclusion on the cause of the accident could be made until the investigation was concluded.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains deeply grateful for the support and cooperation of all government agencies, security and emergency-response organisations, local authorities, host communities and members of the public.

"The Service remains focused on completing the recovery operation, preserving all relevant evidence and supporting a comprehensive and professional investigation, while continuing to provide appropriate support to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident."