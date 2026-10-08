Nigeria: Bandit Kingpin Kachalla Mu'azu, Six Others Killed in Zamfara Clash

8 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Onuado Cynthia

A notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Mu'azu, and six members of his gang have reportedly been killed during a clash between rival armed groups in Zamfara State.

Counter-terrorism expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

According to Makama, the incident occurred at about 7:30pm on Wednesday, October 7, around Mada in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

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He said Mu'azu and his associates were returning from Yankara Market when they were ambushed by members of a rival armed group who had laid in wait along their route.

Makama said the ensuing confrontation resulted in the death of Mu'azu and six of his associates.

He described Mu'azu as a prominent bandit commander allegedly linked to criminal activities and attacks affecting communities in Gusau and other parts of Zamfara State, as well as areas of neighbouring Katsina State.

"His death is expected to have implications for the activities of armed groups operating around the Gusau axis, although it remains unclear whether the killing will lead to any immediate change in the security situation.

"Mada is a settlement in the eastern part of Gusau Local Government Area, about 32 kilometres from Gusau town, while Yankara is located along the Gusau-Funtua axis.

"Security agencies are expected to continue monitoring the area following the reported clash and to establish further details about the rival groups involved," Makama said.

The reported killing comes amid continued security concerns in Zamfara, where armed groups have carried out attacks, kidnappings and other criminal activities in several communities.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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