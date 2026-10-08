Gambia: Magistrate Fines Clinton Adrian William D500,000 Over Cocaine Possession

A non-Gambian national, Clinton Adrian William, has been fined D500,000 after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine.

William was convicted by Principal Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow at the Magistrates' Court after the court heard that seven small wraps of a substance later confirmed to be cocaine were found in his apartment in Brusubi.

The case, Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) v. Clinton Adrian William, began when the charge of possession of prohibited drugs was read to William by the court clerk.

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When Magistrate Jallow asked him how he pleaded, William pleaded guilty. The court subsequently entered a plea of guilty on his behalf. Narrating the facts, an officer from the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) told the court that a team of officers went to William's apartment in Brusubi, where they searched with his consent.

During the search, the officers discovered a small transparent box containing seven small wraps of a substance suspected to be cocaine, the court heard. William was then taken to Brusubi Police Station, where his voluntary and cautionary statements were obtained.

The DLEAG officer told the court that William was later taken to the Bijilo weighing centre, where the suspected substance was weighed, and samples were taken for laboratory analysis. The laboratory analysis subsequently confirmed that the substance was cocaine, and a certificate was issued to that effect.

The prosecution tendered the analytical report and the box containing the seven wraps of cocaine as evidence. Defence counsel Marena, who represented William, did not object to the tendering of the documents and exhibits. Magistrate Jallow admitted them into evidence and marked them as exhibits.

After William accepted the prosecution's narration of the facts, the court convicted him of possession of prohibited drugs. During mitigation, counsel Marena told the court that William had accepted the facts presented by the prosecution and had expressed remorse for the offence. Counsel told the court that William was the only child of his mother and argued that a custodial sentence would have a serious impact on both of them. He also told the court that William suffers from clinical depression and urged the magistrate to take his condition into consideration when determining the sentence. Counsel asked the court to "temper justice with mercy" and impose a reasonable fine instead of a custodial sentence. He further stressed that William was a first-time offender and appealed for leniency.

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In her judgment, Magistrate Jallow said the court had taken note of William's remorse. The magistrate also said there was nothing before the court to indicate that the convict posed a threat to society. The court therefore sentenced William to pay a fine of D500,000. Magistrate Jallow ordered that if the fine is not paid, William will serve three years in prison.