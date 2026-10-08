Gambia: Are We in Control of Our National Data?

8 October 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Immigration Department collects information from every citizen who applies for a national identity card, which he or she is required by law to acquire. The government had earlier entered into contract with Semlex and when that contract ended two years ago it was not renewed. Was the Immigration Department in control of that data? Where is that data? Is it at Semlex? Does the Immigration Department have access to it? If not, what is being done by the government to recover such data?

What about the current arrangement? Is the Immigration Department in control of the data?

Foroyaa will get in touch with the national authorities for clarity on these matters.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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