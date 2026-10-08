Nigeria: Galatasaray Want Osimhen for UCL Action Next Tuesday

8 October 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Galatasaray are pressing ahead for Victor Osimhen to be fully fit for their UEFA Champions League home tie against Barcelona next Tuesday.

Osimhen himself is determined to face Barcelona.

After completing his treatment, the striker returned to Istanbul and immediately began individual training at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities.

According to Turkish news outlet, Milliyet, Osimhen, who has been participating in indoor training sessions and continuing his physical conditioning at Galatasaray's training facilities in Kemerburgaz and Florya, has impressed the technical staff with his determination to be fit again.

It has been learnt that the star has set his sights on the crucial UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona as his main target and that he absolutely wants to be on the field for this game.

The Nigerian striker was conspicuously missing from the Super Eagles first two match-days of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers at home against Madagascar in Uyo and away with Guinea-Bissau.

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