Sudan: Continuing Efforts to Expand the Arms Embargo in Sudan

press release

Following close consultations with our Quad partners, allies, and members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States has decided to support a technical rollover of the Security Council resolution on the Darfur arms embargo until December 11. This decision reflects our determination to allow additional space for ongoing diplomatic efforts, including recent initiatives by some of our closest allies, to secure a negotiated settlement, a humanitarian truce, and a durable ceasefire.

This extension is not a lapse in our resolve. It is an opportunity for diplomacy to deliver tangible results and for the international community to intensify its efforts to end the suffering of the Sudanese people, pave the way for a genuine and inclusive national dialogue, and facilitate a credible transition to a civilian-led government.

The United States remains firmly committed to expanding and strengthening the arms embargo to better protect civilians across Sudan from the devastating consequences of this war, including the growing threat posed by drones and other sophisticated weapons. External military support to the warring parties must end. Those fueling this conflict through the continued supply of weapons and military assistance are prolonging the violence, undermining diplomatic efforts, and deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Sudan's neighbors must stop allowing their territories to be platforms to further the violence and destruction in Sudan.

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The Sudanese people have suffered far too much and for far too long. As called for by President Trump, they deserve an immediate end to the violence, unhindered humanitarian access, and a credible pathway toward lasting peace. Their voices and aspirations must be at the center of any political process.

We thank all members of the United Nations Security Council for their unanimous support for this technical rollover. This consensus sends an important message of unity and shared responsibility, and we look forward to working closely with Council members and our international partners to translate this unity into meaningful progress toward peace in Sudan.

-Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs - posted on X