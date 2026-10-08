Liberia: Lawmakers Assess Maryland Health Facilities

Maryland County — - Ahead of 2027 Budget

A Joint Legislative Committee on Health has assessed healthcare facilities in Maryland County as part of a nationwide exercise intended to inform legislative consideration of health-sector priorities in the 2027 National Budget.

The delegation, comprising members of the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives, was headed by Senate Committee on Health Chair Senator Dabah M. Varpilah.

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Maryland County Superintendent and Chair of the County Health Team Board, Nathaniel Toe Jr., received the delegation during its visit to the county.

The assessment is part of an ongoing tour of health facilities across Liberia's 15 counties aimed at giving lawmakers firsthand information on the progress, operational challenges and critical needs confronting the country's healthcare system.

According to members of the delegation, findings from the exercise are expected to help guide the Legislature as it reviews health-sector priorities during consideration of the 2027 National Budget.

Receiving the lawmakers on behalf of the Maryland County Health Team, Superintendent Toe welcomed the assessment and commended the Legislature for including Maryland in the nationwide exercise.

Toe described the visit as significant, noting that it was among the first by a Joint Legislative Health Committee to the county since the establishment of J.J. Dossen Hospital.

He expressed hope that the assessment would draw greater attention to challenges facing the county's health sector and help inform decisions aimed at addressing some of its most pressing healthcare needs.

During the visit, the lawmakers toured J.J. Dossen Hospital, where they assessed various aspects of the facility and held discussions with health authorities about its operations, achievements and challenges.

The delegation also sought information on the condition of health infrastructure, service delivery and other areas requiring legislative intervention and budgetary support.

The exercise comes as the Legislature prepares to consider the 2027 National Budget, providing county health authorities an opportunity to present lawmakers with firsthand information on resources and other support needed to improve healthcare delivery.

The Maryland County Health Team is expected to use the engagement to highlight key priorities and challenges facing health facilities in the county as the national budget process advances.