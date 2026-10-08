Liberia: Police Seize U.S.$400k in Undeclared Cash

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has intercepted US$400,000 in allegedly undeclared cash at the Tienii Checkpoint in Grand Cape Mount County, with authorities launching an investigation into the source and movement of the funds.

Police said the cash was discovered on Tuesday, October 6, at about 1:52 p.m. during a search of a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Abu Toure of Brewerville.

According to the LNP, the money had not been declared while being transported across the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

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Toure reportedly told investigators that the US$400,000 came from his cocoa business.

He was subsequently taken into police custody as the LNP's Financial Crime Division, in collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), began investigating the source and movement of the funds.

The interception comes amid heightened concerns over cross-border crimes and increased scrutiny of Liberia's entry points following major narcotics seizures recorded in the country this year.

However, police have not established any connection between the intercepted US$400,000 and drug trafficking or other illegal activity.

The LNP said the investigation remains ongoing and that no final determination has been made regarding whether the movement of the money violated Liberian law.

Police praised officers assigned to the Tienii Checkpoint for what it described as their vigilance and professionalism.

The LNP said the case would be pursued in collaboration with relevant government institutions as investigators seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the movement of the cash.