Liberia: Lisa Targets Substandard Building Materials

The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) has launched a nationwide surveillance initiative and established a multi-agency task force aimed at tackling the importation and sale of substandard building materials across Liberia.

The initiative brings together the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Justice, Liberia Engineering Society and consumer representatives.

LiSA Deputy Director General for Technical Services Koakun Emmanuel Myers, speaking recently in Monrovia, said the initiative will focus on assessing the range and quality of construction materials entering and being sold in the country, including cement, steel, roofing materials, tiles and other construction products.

According to Myers, a technical working committee has already begun meeting and engaging manufacturers, distributors and importers as part of efforts to ensure construction materials meet acceptable quality and safety requirements.

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The initiative comes amid longstanding concerns over the quality of construction and electrical materials entering the Liberian market and the potential risks posed by products that fail to meet required standards.

Substandard electrical components, faulty wiring and other poor-quality materials can increase the risk of electrical shocks, fires and property damage.

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has previously identified electrical faults and faulty connections among the causes of residential fires in the country.

In 2019, following a deadly fire at a Quranic school in Paynesville, the Fire Service reported that its investigation identified an electrical problem in the ceiling as the source of the blaze.

More recently, the LNFS reported that faulty electrical connections and the use of substandard wires were among the major causes of fires recorded across the country.

According to Fire Service figures previously released, 195 fire incidents were recorded between January and July 2026, resulting in significant property losses and leaving more than 1,000 people displaced.

Myers said the broader standards initiative is intended to strengthen consumer protection and improve the quality and safety of products available on the Liberian market.

"Our wider objective is to strengthen consumer protection and create a market where quality, accurate measurements, safety and fairness are expected," he said.

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He stressed that addressing the problem cannot be left to LiSA alone, noting that government institutions, businesses, importers and consumers all have roles to play.

Myers urged consumers and businesses to report suspected substandard building materials to the Authority for appropriate action.

He said consultations with relevant stakeholders will continue as LiSA and its partners work toward developing measures to guide standards, compliance and enforcement in the building materials sector.