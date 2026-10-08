Liberia: LDEA Turns to K-9 Dogs

-To Strengthen Drug Detection at Key Entry Points

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced plans to reactivate its K-9 programme and deploy trained dogs and handlers at strategic entry points in 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen narcotics detection and interdiction.

The planned deployment is among the agency's priorities as the government prepares the 2027 National Budget and follows several major drug seizures recorded in Liberia this year.

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In July, Liberian authorities reported the seizure of approximately 3,971 kilograms of cocaine in Duazon, Margibi County, while an earlier operation at Roberts International Airport intercepted about 237.6 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the LDEA, trained K-9 units would provide officers with an additional tool to detect narcotics concealed in luggage, cargo, vehicles and other locations.

The Ministry of Information, quoting Acting LDEA Director General Retired General Daniel Ziankahn, said the agency intends to reactivate the programme as part of efforts to strengthen its operational capacity in 2027.

The dogs and their handlers are expected to be deployed at Roberts International Airport and other strategic entry points across the country.

The initiative forms part of a broader LDEA plan to improve drug interdiction, intelligence gathering and surveillance capabilities amid continuing concerns over narcotics trafficking.

According to the Ministry of Information, the agency also plans to strengthen specialized training for its officers and acquire additional equipment to support narcotics detection and surveillance.

The proposed equipment includes drones, scanners and drug analyzers, which the agency says would strengthen its ability to detect and intercept illegal drugs entering or moving through Liberia.

The LDEA says strengthening intelligence capabilities, specialized training and acquiring modern detection equipment will be among its priorities as the government considers funding for the agency in the 2027 National Budget.

The agency has not disclosed the projected cost of reactivating the K-9 program, the number of dogs and handlers expected to be deployed, or a specific timeline for the rollout beyond 2027.