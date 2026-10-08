Liberia: LCAA Eyes More Revenue From Air Cargo

Liberia is seeking to increase revenue from its air cargo sector through stronger regulation, compliance, billing and invoicing procedures following a five-day benchmarking and study visit to Ghana by officials of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

An LCAA delegation, led by Chris Krah, visited the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) from September 28 to October 2, 2026, to study cargo safety and security, billing and invoicing systems, regulatory compliance and revenue collection practices.

The visit was intended to strengthen the LCAA's institutional capacity and technical expertise while providing lessons that could help improve Liberia's aviation security, cargo operations and revenue collection mechanisms.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Danial Sando, disclosing details of the visit, said the Liberian delegation studied Ghana's cargo regulatory practices and visited the Swissport cargo warehouse, where it observed high-volume import and export operations and modern cargo-handling equipment.

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According to Sando, the delegation also examined cargo inspection protocols, weighing procedures and revenue collection systems that rely on strict compliance requirements, including the submission of cargo and passenger manifests.

He said the visit highlighted the importance of stronger compliance, billing and invoicing procedures in improving regulatory oversight and revenue collection.

According to Sando, adopting relevant practices from Ghana could help Liberia strengthen oversight of air cargo operations while increasing revenue generated from the sector.

The initiative comes as Liberia seeks to modernize its civil aviation system and strengthen regulatory oversight of the aviation industry.

However, the LCAA has not disclosed how much additional revenue could be generated from the proposed improvements or provided a timeline for implementing any new cargo regulatory measures.

The Ghana study visit is expected to provide a basis for the LCAA to determine which cargo inspection, compliance, billing and revenue collection practices can be adapted to Liberia's aviation sector.