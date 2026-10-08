Liberia: GTMS Liberia Disowns Tenwah, Johnson Appointments

Global Tracking & Maritime Solutions (GTMS) Liberia Inc. has rejected the purported appointments of two men to senior positions within the company, warning customers and business partners against dealing with them on its behalf.

In a statement, GTMS Liberia said it had noted with concern the reported appointments of Presley S. Tenwah as General Manager-Liberia and Elvis D. Johnson as Public Relations Executive and Operations Manager.

The company said the appointments were purportedly made by Sahr H. W. Ngegba, who, according to GTMS Liberia, presents himself as a director of the company.

GTMS Liberia denied that Ngegba holds such a position, saying he does not appear in its corporate structure, staff register or list of authorized officers.

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The company therefore maintains that Ngegba has no authority to make appointments or conduct business on its behalf.

GTMS Liberia also distanced itself from GTMS-UK, saying it is neither a subsidiary nor partner of the British entity and that the two are separate and distinct organizations.

According to the statement, GTMS-UK has been wound up and is undergoing liquidation proceedings in the United Kingdom.

GTMS Liberia further alleged that the purported appointments were intended to mislead the public and improperly use its corporate name and reputation.

The company also made allegations concerning administrative and financial irregularities involving the UK entity, which The New Dawn has not independently verified.

GTMS Liberia urged customers, business partners and the general public not to transact business with Tenwah or Johnson on its behalf, saying any such transactions would not be recognized as binding on the company.

It further announced that it has instructed the Global Lead Counsel of AFDASA Global to pursue possible civil and criminal proceedings against the two men.

GTMS Liberia accused Tenwah and Johnson of falsely representing themselves as officers of the company, misleading the public and causing what it described as operational disruption and reputational harm.

The allegations have not been adjudicated by a court, and the statement did not indicate whether Tenwah, Johnson or Ngegba had formally responded to the claims.

"We will pursue all available legal remedies to protect our name, our stakeholders, and the public," GTMS Liberia said.