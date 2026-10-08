West Africa: Liberia Faces Worsening Housing Crisis

-70% of Urban Population Lives in Slums

Liberia is facing a severe housing shortage, with about 70 percent of its urban population living in slums and difficult housing conditions, according to National Housing Authority (NHA) Managing Director Florence K. Geegbae.

Speaking Tuesday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Geegbae cited a World Bank assessment highlighting the scale of the country's housing deficit and growing demand for decent and affordable homes.

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She said the assessment projects that Liberia will need about 512,000 urban dwelling units by 2030 as population growth, overcrowding and deteriorating housing conditions continue to increase demand.

According to the NHA, about 200,000 new dwelling units are currently needed to reduce overcrowding, while another 163,035 units will be required to accommodate population growth.

An additional 4,891 housing units are needed annually to replace old and damaged structures, based on an estimated replacement rate of three percent per year, she said.

Against this backdrop, Geegbae said the NHA is seeking to expand housing development while attracting greater investment from Liberians in the diaspora.

At the Liberia Diaspora Investment Conference 2026, held under the theme, "Transforming Diaspora Interest into Concrete Housing Development," the Authority unveiled several investment initiatives aimed at addressing barriers to diaspora participation in the housing sector.

The initiatives include a Housing Investment Portal, Estate Development Roadmap, Partnership Program, Pre-Verified Land Bank and an Off-Takers Program designed to connect developers with prospective homebuyers, financial institutions and government housing assistance programs.

According to Geegbae, the NHA has already enrolled 3,340 civil servants in its Off-Takers Program.

She also disclosed that the Authority has negotiated and begun acquiring 578 acres of land in several counties, including Bomi, Margibi, Lofa, Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa.

The NHA plans to make free or discounted land available to developers in planned communities where basic infrastructure, including water, sewage and electricity connections, can be provided.

As part of its immediate development plans, Geegbae said four contracts covering the construction of 482 housing units are expected to be signed, followed by another 600 units across six counties.

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The Authority is also preparing to sign a housing insurance memorandum of understanding with the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia.

Geegbae said the NHA's partnership with Shelter Afrique is expected to strengthen cooperation in affordable housing and sustainable urban development.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that a new National Housing Act has been validated and is awaiting legislative consideration.

If enacted, the proposed legislation would replace Liberia's existing housing law dating back to 1960 and provide a new legal framework for the country's housing sector.

Geegbae said addressing Liberia's growing housing deficit will require increased investment, stronger partnerships and expanded access to safe and affordable homes as the country's urban population continues to grow.