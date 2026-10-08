West Africa: Liberia Plans Standard Rice Measurement Cup

The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) says it is planning to introduce a standardized measuring cup for rice sellers nationwide as part of efforts to protect consumers from inaccurate measurements.

LiSA Deputy Director General for Technical Services Koakun Emmanuel Myers said the proposed standard is intended to address what he described as "hidden inflation," where consumers pay the same price for a commodity but receive less because the measuring container has been altered or reduced in capacity.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Myers said the initiative followed complaints from consumers that rice is being sold using cups of different sizes, making it difficult for buyers to determine whether they are receiving the quantity for which they paid.

He said an assessment by the Authority found that different-sized and, in some cases, altered cups are being used to sell rice, potentially resulting in consumers receiving less than expected.

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According to Myers, LiSA is therefore holding discussions on the development and distribution of a standardized measuring cup that could eventually be used by rice sellers across the country.

"People use different cups in the market to sell rice, and sometimes the market women beat the cup bottom inside just to reduce the capacity. You will see the cup big, but when the rice is measured, you'll receive a small quantity," Myers said.

He said the Authority is discussing the development of a national measuring cup that would establish a common standard for rice transactions and give consumers and sellers a consistent basis for determining quantity.

Myers said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote accurate measurements, consumer protection and fairness in commercial transactions.

Similar efforts to standardize measurements used in informal trade have been undertaken elsewhere in West Africa, including Sierra Leone, while regulatory systems in other countries also provide for the verification of measuring instruments used in commerce.

Myers also disclosed that LiSA is conducting verification of weighing scales used in supermarkets and other commercial establishments to ensure consumers receive the correct quantity of goods for the amount they pay.

He urged consumers to pay closer attention to measurements when purchasing commodities and report suspected cases of inaccurate measurement to the Authority for appropriate action.

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"If you pay for a kilogram, you must have a kilogram. And when you pay for quality, you should have it," Myers said.

The proposed standardized rice cup has not yet been introduced, with the Authority currently holding discussions on its development and eventual implementation.