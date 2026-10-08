Liberia: Police Online Clearance Generates U.S.$200k

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says its digital police clearance system has generated more than US$200,000 in revenue since its introduction in May 2026.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Danial Sando disclosed the figure during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, citing Police Inspector General Gregory K. Coleman.

According to Sando, the digital platform has significantly increased revenue generated from police clearance services compared with the previous manual system.

He said revenue collection from police clearances was considerably lower before the online platform was introduced, although comparative figures from the previous system were not provided.

The LNP, in collaboration with the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), introduced the digital platform as part of efforts to modernize police clearance services and improve revenue collection.

The system allows members of the public to apply for police clearance and track their applications online, reducing reliance on the previous manual process.

Authorities say the initiative is intended to make police clearance services more accessible and efficient while strengthening transparency and revenue collection.