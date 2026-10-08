Nigeria: Mustapha Unveils 'New Dawn' Agenda for Nigerian Basketball

Dr Abdullahi Mustapha, a presidential candidate in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) election, has unveiled a 100-day action plan aimed at reforming the federation, reviving domestic competitions and establishing a structured pathway for basketball development in the country.

Mustapha unveiled his "New Dawn" agenda on Wednesday, October 7, in Abuja while formally declaring his intention to contest the NBBF presidency ahead of the federation's elective congress scheduled for October 15, 2026.

He said the election offered an opportunity to determine the future direction of Nigerian basketball, noting that the country's abundance of talent would remain underutilised without stronger institutions, sustainable investment and a coordinated development system.

"I believe Nigerian basketball has enormous potential, but that potential must now be matched with a stronger institution, sustainable investment, professional administration and a clear development pathway," he said.

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Under the proposed agenda, Mustapha said his administration would establish a coordinated national schools basketball programme, regional talent centres and a national talent identification and player-tracking system.

He also proposed stronger competitions from the local government to national levels and a structured pathway linking schools, academies, clubs, leagues and national teams.

According to him, restoring confidence in domestic competitions would be a priority, with emphasis on predictable competition calendars, improved club licensing, better player contracts and welfare, upgraded venues, digital statistics and stronger broadcasting and commercial platforms.

"Nigerian players should not have to remain inactive for long periods simply because our domestic system is unable to provide regular competition," he said.

Mustapha also pledged to strengthen the capacity of coaches, referees, statisticians, physiotherapists, team managers and other technical personnel through regular training, certification and international exposure.

He urged delegates to support his programme at the October 15 election, saying, "Together, we can move Nigerian basketball from potential to podium."