Nigeria: NTTF Mourns Former National Coach Obisanya At 77

8 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of its former national coach, Babatunde Obisanya, who passed away on Tuesday, 6 October, at the age of 77.

Obisanya, who represented Nigeria as a player before serving as national coach, died after a prolonged illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

In a statement issued by NTTF President, Adesoji Tayo, the federation described the late Obisanya as a towering figure whose contributions significantly advanced the development of table tennis in Nigeria and across Africa.

"It is sad to hear of the passing of one of Nigeria's longest-serving players and coaches, Babatunde Obisanya, whose immense contribution to the sport cannot be overstated.

"Despite retiring in 2010, Coach Obisanya continued to offer valuable advice to the federation. He was always present at national competitions, lending his support and sharing his vast experience. He loved table tennis passionately and never hesitated to voice his concerns whenever he felt something was wrong.

"He was also a father figure to many players, and he will be greatly missed by the entire table tennis family in Nigeria and Africa," he said.

Obisanya etched his name into Nigerian table tennis history when he became the first men's singles champion of the now-defunct Asoju Oba Cup in 1968.

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