Nigeria/Comoros: 'Withdrawals Will Not Affect Falcons Against Comoros' - Eguavoen

Super Falcons' Interim Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has said that a number of withdrawals from his original list of invited players for the 2028 Olympics Women's Football Tournament qualifying fixture against Comoros won't hinder the ten-time African champions from victory.

Nigeria lock horns with Comoros in a two-leg affair (both matches are being hosted at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo as Comoros lack any standard football pitch in their country) on 9th and 13th October respectively, for a place in the third round of the five-round African qualifying series.

"It is true that we have a number of withdrawals, notably Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin. However, I have confidence in their replacements as these ones also have the quality and experience to contribute meaningfully to the team's success against Comoros.

"Everyone has settled in well in camp as we have a full house now, and our focus is to present a strong and competitive squad for the two matches."

Only Belarus-based forward Blessing Okpe, a late invitee, is still being expected in the team's Ijebu-Ode camp.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will lead the charge as the Falcons begin the race for a second consecutive appearance at the Women's Football Tournament of the Olympics, following their participation in the tournament in Paris 2024.