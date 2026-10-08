Nigeria: The Challenges of Living With Blindness in Nigeria

The challenges faced by people living with blindness in Nigeria continue to raise questions about how much attention is given to their needs, and whether enough is being done to make life easier for them.

Beyond the challenges of living with blindness, many cases of vision impairment and blindness can be prevented or treated when detected early.

Today on Nigeria Daily, we look at the challenges of living with blindness in Nigeria, how much Nigerians know about eye health and the causes of blindness, and what can be done to prevent avoidable loss of sight.