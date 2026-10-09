Beninese Billionaire's Portfolio Jumps $430 Million

Beninese billionaire Samuel Dossou-Aworet saw his investment portfolio increase by $430 million during the third quarter. This significant gain was driven by rising share prices of Seplat Energy Plc and Aradel Holdings Plc. By the end of September, the total value of his combined holdings in both companies reached $1.59 billion, up from $1.16 billion on July 1.

Most of this growth stemmed from Seplat Energy Plc, where Dossou-Aworet holds 81,015,319 shares, representing approximately 13.5 percent through his Petrolin Group. Seplat's stock price surged by 40.8 percent over the quarter, climbing from N11,363.90 on July 1 to a record N16,000.10 by September 30. Aradel Holdings Plc also contributed, with Dossou-Aworet owning a 12.3 percent stake of 532,693,719 shares.

Seplat's stock gains alone boosted his stake value from $667.1 million to $976.1 million, a $309 million rise. Aradel's stock price advanced by 19.9 percent, moving from N1,275.80 to N1,530.00, adding $121.3 million to his holdings and raising their value from $492.4 million to $613.7 million. A slight strengthening of the Naira, from N1,380.17 per dollar to N1,328.02, also contributed an additional 4 percent to the dollar value of his investments.

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Seplat's robust stock performance was underpinned by higher crude oil prices, which surpassed $100 per barrel in September following shipping disruptions. The company also reported strong financial results, with its first-half pre-tax profit increasing by 74.1 percent to N790.4 billion. Seplat concluded the quarter with a market value of approximately N9.6 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange.

These significant gains underscore the impact of global commodity markets and strong corporate earnings on investor wealth. Seplat's stock experienced notable single-day increases, including 10 percent rises on September 3 and September 10, and a 7.3 percent jump on September 24. These movements highlight the potential for substantial returns in the energy sector, influencing major players on the Nigerian Exchange.

Key Takeaways

Samuel Dossou-Aworet's substantial $430 million portfolio gain in the third quarter highlights the significant wealth generation potential within Nigeria's energy sector, driven by a confluence of global and local factors. The performance of companies like Seplat Energy Plc and Aradel Holdings Plc underscores the direct impact of international commodity markets on the Nigerian Exchange, as evidenced by crude oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel due to shipping disruptions.

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This external market dynamic, coupled with strong internal corporate performance--such as Seplat's 74.1 percent increase in first-half pre-tax profit--creates a fertile environment for investor returns. Furthermore, the slight strengthening of the Naira against the dollar during the period amplified the dollar value of these investments, demonstrating how currency movements can play a crucial role in overall portfolio appreciation for foreign investors or those tracking dollar-denominated wealth.

The fact that Seplat is the sixth most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange, with Aradel also holding significant market capitalization, indicates the strategic importance and scale of these energy players. This scenario illustrates how concentrated holdings by major investors, like Dossou-Aworet's substantial stakes, can see rapid value appreciation when market conditions align favorably, reflecting both the opportunities and the inherent volatility in commodity-linked sectors. The sharp single-day stock increases observed for Seplat further exemplify the dynamic nature of these assets.