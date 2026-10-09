Cote d'Ivoire: Boad Funds 420 Social Housing Units in Ivory Coast

The Government of Côte d'Ivoire has officially launched construction work on 420 social and affordable housing units in Yamoussoukro. This project is part of a national emergency program to build 25,000 housing units. The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is providing financial support for this initiative.

The cost of the Yamoussoukro project exceeds 13.5 billion CFA francs. It is part of a broader commitment by BOAD totaling 145 billion CFA francs, formalized in October 2023, for 4,300 social housing units in Côte d'Ivoire. This program includes 2,360 housing units in Abidjan PK 24 and 1,520 in Bouaké. The Yamoussoukro site, covering approximately 3 hectares, is located in the Morofé Résidentiel neighborhood.

The program calls for the construction of 21 four-story buildings, totaling 420 apartments. The units will be divided equally between 210 three-room apartments and 210 four-room apartments. These units will be made available through rent-to-own and standard rental arrangements. This approach aims to broaden access to housing for a variety of household types, taking into account their financial capabilities. The project will provide housing for 420 families.

For BOAD, this financing strengthens its commitment to urban development and the improvement of living conditions within the WAEMU region. The project represents a significant volume of spending in the construction sector. Economic benefits are expected for construction companies and the various trades involved in carrying out the project.

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Construction is expected to take 36 months before the housing units are made available to the beneficiaries. The authorities have emphasized the need to meet the contractual deadlines and quality standards set for the project. The goal is to build residential complexes that are properly integrated into their surroundings. BOAD's commitment also includes 2,360 housing units in Abidjan, where construction has already begun, and 1,520 housing units in Bouaké.

Key Takeaways

The start of construction in Yamoussoukro is part of a broader strategy by Côte d'Ivoire and BOAD to meet the growing need for social and affordable housing. BOAD's overall commitment of 145 billion CFA francs, formalized in October 2023, is not limited to this single project. It aims to build 4,300 social housing units across the country, with projects planned in Abidjan and Bouaké.

More specifically, a significant portion of this commitment is allocated to Abidjan, where BOAD has already announced 40 billion CFA francs in financing for the construction of 1,160 social housing units. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the Ivorian authorities and their financial partners to developing a housing supply tailored to households' financial capabilities--a major challenge for urban development.

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By diversifying project locations and types--such as the 2,360 housing units in Abidjan PK 24 and the 1,520 in Bouaké mentioned above--the national housing program aims to have a broad impact on urban development and the improvement of living conditions for the population. These massive investments in the construction sector are also a key economic driver, generating business for local companies and creating jobs across a variety of trades.