Nigeria: NAF Helicopter Makes 'Precautionary Landing' in Benue

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that one of its helicopters made a precautionary landing on a farmland in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, after returning from an operation against suspected kidnappers.

The helicopter landed on Wednesday at Utur Tse-Igboji community in Bar Council Ward, along the Welfare Quarters-Mopol 13 Ring Road area of Makurdi.

The aircraft was returning from an operation conducted in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State, close to the Enugu-Benue boundary, where it provided close air support to ground troops engaged in operations against suspected kidnappers.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation had successfully disrupted the activities of the suspected criminals and supported the advance of surface forces.

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According to him, the pilot subsequently exercised professional discretion and landed the helicopter approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield in accordance with established operational and safety procedures.

The statement read in part: "The helicopter had successfully provided close air support to surface forces during an operation targeting suspected kidnappers in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State, near the Enugu-Benue boundary. The operation disrupted the activities of the criminal elements and supported the advance of surface forces.

"Following the successful completion of the mission, the pilot, on return to base, exercised his professional discretion to execute a precautionary landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield.

"This is in accordance with established operational and safety procedures following combat missions. The helicopter has returned to base.

"The NAF remains committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements, providing close air support to surface forces and protecting communities through coordinated air and ground operations.

"The successful outcome underscores the NAF's continued resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and support efforts to restore safety and security to affected communities."

The incident occurred two days after a NAF aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with 25 passengers and seven crew members on board.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with tail number NGR 931, plunged into a swamp opposite the naval base in the early hours of Monday.

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The NAF said the helicopter involved in the Benue incident has since returned to base, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting ground forces and conducting coordinated operations aimed at protecting communities and improving security in affected areas.